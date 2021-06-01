Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: launching June 3rd for $1,199



Nvidia is unveiling its newest flagship gaming GPU right now, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Based mostly on Nvidia’s newest Ampere structure, the RTX 3080 Ti will succeed the RTX 3080 and guarantees to ship 1.5x extra efficiency over the earlier era RTX 2080 Ti. Nvidia is making the RTX 3080 Ti accessible worldwide on June 3rd, priced from $1,199.

The RTX 3080 Ti seems to be very very similar to the RTX 3080, with an an identical design and ports. The principle distinction is a bounce in energy and VRAM. The RTX 3080 Ti ships with extra VRAM than the RTX 3080, with 12GB of GDDR6X in complete. This new GPU is basically as shut as you may get to an RTX 3090 on paper, with half the VRAM. The $1,199 value matches the identical pricing Nvidia used for the RTX 2080 Ti Founders Version playing cards, and it’s $300 lower than the large RTX 3090.

RTX 3080 Ti specs RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 GPU clusters 82 80 68 CUDAs 10496 10240 8704 RTs 82 80 68 Tensor 328 320 272 ROPs 112 112 96 Enhance clock 1695MHz 1665Mhz 1710Mhz Reminiscence 24GB G6X 12GB G6X 10GB G6X Bus 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit Bandwidth 936 GB/s 912 GB/s 760 GB/s TDP 350W 350W 320W Value $1,499 $1,199 $699

You’re clearly dropping out on an additional 12GB of VRAM if you happen to decide for the RTX 3080 Ti over the 3090, and what’s going to doubtless be a small enchancment in efficiency for that $300 distinction. However the RTX 3090 is massive as a result of it has a far greater cooler, and the RTX 3080 Ti has the identical {hardware} design because the RTX 3080. That will immediate issues round how sizzling the RTX 3080 Ti will run, however we’ll have to attend on critiques to seek out out if it’s actually a difficulty.

Nvidia can also be together with its cryptocurrency nerf on the RTX 3080 Ti, very similar to new RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 playing cards. Nvidia provides a separate Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) for Ethereum miners as a substitute. These playing cards embody one of the best efficiency for mining and effectivity, however they’re not designed to deal with video games.

Elsewhere, the RTX 3080 Ti has the identical energy necessities because the RTX 3090. You’ll want a 750-watt energy provide, and the cardboard can draw as much as 350 watts of energy. That’s the identical because the RTX 3090, however the RTX 3080 attracts much less at as much as 320 watts. Similar to the RTX 3080 earlier than it, the 3080 Ti additionally makes use of Nvidia’s new 12-pin connector. Nvidia will embody an adapter that’s suitable with eight-pin cables.

Nvidia can also be launching a second GPU subsequent week, the RTX 3070 Ti. The $599 RTX 3070 Ti might be accessible on June tenth, and is designed to supply 1.5x extra efficiency over the earlier RTX 3070 Tremendous. It would embody 8GB of GDDR6X reminiscence.

Each new RTX playing cards will help all of Nvidia’s ray-tracing, DLSS, and Reflex applied sciences. Greater than 50 video games now help Deep Studying Tremendous Sampling (DLSS), providing AI-powered efficiency boosts to video games.

Whereas each of Nvidia’s new GPUs might be accessible this month, precise availability and pricing is clearly going to vary. Everybody has had a tough time getting maintain of latest RTX 30-series GPUs since their launch final 12 months, and a flagship RTX 3080 Ti and extra reasonably priced RTX 3070 Ti isn’t going to assist enhance that.

A world chip scarcity has pushed GPU costs up, and demand remains to be extremely excessive throughout ongoing provide constraints. Nvidia has already warned these provide points will proceed all through 2021, so don’t count on to simply be capable to pay money for an RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3070 Ti any time quickly.