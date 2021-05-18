Nvidia is nerfing new RTX 3080 and 3070 cards for Ethereum cryptocurrency mining



Nvidia is extending its cryptocurrency mining limits to newly manufactured GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. After nerfing the hash charges of the RTX 3060 for its launch in February, Nvidia is now beginning to label new cards with a “Lite Hash Charge” or “LHR” identifier to let potential prospects know the cards shall be restricted for mining.

“This decreased hash charge solely applies to newly manufactured cards with the LHR identifier and to not cards already bought,” says Matt Wuebbling, Nvidia’s head GeForce advertising and marketing. “We imagine this extra step will get extra GeForce cards at higher costs into the palms of players all over the place.”

These new RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 cards will begin delivery later this month, and the LHR identifier shall be displayed in retail product listings and on the field. Nvidia initially began hash limiting with the RTX 3060, and the corporate has already dedicated to not limiting the efficiency of GPUs already bought.

Whereas Nvidia tried to nerf mining with the RTX 3060, the corporate additionally unintentionally launched a beta driver that unlocked hash charges and elevated efficiency. That’s been reinstated with newer drivers, however the beta drivers are out within the wild now.

Nvidia’s new LHR cards are a part of a broader effort to make its newest 30-series GPUs much less fascinating to cryptocurrency miners. PC players have been making an attempt and failing to get their palms on new graphics cards for months as a result of nice GPU scarcity, and miners have been blamed for a part of the shortages.

Nvidia affords a separate Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) for Ethereum miners as an alternative. These cards embody the perfect efficiency for mining and effectivity, however they received’t deal with graphics in any respect.

Nvidia’s transfer to nerf new cards will undoubtedly drive up costs for current 30-series GPUs that don’t have these restrictions in place. It should additionally possible imply the rumored RTX 3080 Ti card could have comparable cryptocurrency mining limits in place, as this card is anticipated to be introduced later this month.