Nvidia teases GeForce RTX 3080 Ti announcement for May 31st



Nvidia is teasing a GeForce occasion for May 31st, the identical day the corporate is rumored to be launching its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. A mysterious 11-second teaser video has appeared on Twitter at present, merely revealing a GeForce occasion for 10PM PT on May 31st, or 1AM ET on June 1st.

Current rumors have instructed the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti might be revealed alongside the RTX 3070 Ti on May 31st. The RTX 3080 Ti will reportedly embody 12GB of GDDR6X reminiscence, a 2GB enhance over what’s discovered on the present RTX 3080. A wider 384-bit bus can also be rumored, matching the RTX 3090 — and a rise to the reminiscence bandwidth over the RTX 3080.

The brand new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will undoubtedly embody a hash restrict for Ethereum cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia launched this restrict on newly manufactured RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 playing cards just lately, branding new playing cards with a “Lite Hash Charge” or “LHR” identifier.

Leaked specs seem to counsel the RTX 3080 Ti will sit between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, providing efficiency someplace between the 2. Because the RTX 3090 retails (on paper at the least) at $1,499, it’s doable we’ll see RTX 3080 Ti pricing at across the $1,000 mark.

Not that retail pricing actually issues, as the road costs of recent GPUs are completely uncontrolled. A world chip scarcity has pushed GPU costs up, and demand continues to be extremely excessive throughout ongoing provide constraints. Nvidia has already warned these provide points will proceed all through 2021, so launching a brand new RTX 3080 Ti isn’t going to assist right here.