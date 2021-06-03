Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti will be available at 81 Best Buy stores on Thursday



Nvidia simply introduced its new $1,199 RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and it’s set to launch tomorrow, June third. It hasn’t precisely been straightforward to purchase a graphics card as of late, although, and it appears extraordinarily seemingly that demand for this new card goes to be by means of the roof. Should you’re seeking to attempt to choose one up, you would possibly wish to take into account Best Buy, which has introduced that clients will be in a position to line up at 81 of its stores for the possibility to snag a Founder’s Version of the cardboard.

Right here’s the total record of collaborating stores, if you wish to see if one close to you is included. On that web site, Best Buy notes that employees at collaborating stores will hand out tickets for the playing cards at 7:30AM native time, and if clients obtain a ticket, they’ll be assured to be in a position to purchase a card at 9:00AM native time.

Every buyer can solely purchase one card, nonetheless, which ought to hopefully restrict the variety of playing cards that will be purchased to be resold by scalpers. They’ll virtually definitely nonetheless be in very excessive demand, nonetheless — particularly as a result of Best Buy is the one retailer within the US the place you will get the Founder’s Version of the RTX 3080 Ti.

Should you’re on the fence about whether or not to get an RTX 3080 Ti, try my colleague Tom Warren’s assessment. Whereas he discovered it excellent for 1440p and 4K gaming, he additionally thought the $1,199 value was somewhat too costly. However if you happen to’re on the lookout for a 30-series card proper now, lining up at Best Buy for the RTX 3080 Ti on Thursday might be your subsequent finest shot to get one.