nvs Access: JNVST 2022: Good News! JNVST 2022 date extended for class 6th, see exam date and pattern – jnvst 2022 application date for admission to class 6th extended

Highlights New notice issued by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The last date to apply for class 6th has been extended.

The JNVST 2022 test will take place in April 2022.

JNVST 2022 Latest Updates: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has issued new notice of JNVST 2022 for class 6th. The deadline to apply for the entrance exam in April 2022 has been extended. Students seeking admission in class VI of Navodaya Vidyalaya can now apply online till December 15, 2021.



Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Test 2022 (JNVST 2022) for Class VI will be held on 30th April 2022 at 11:30 AM. The last date to apply for this entrance test (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022) was earlier till 29th November 2021, but the committee (NVS) has decided to extend it by 15 days. An administrative reason has been given for extending the application date. The new notification has been issued on the official website of NVS, navodaya.gov.in. You can see below how to apply.

Sample of JNVST 2022 Exam

JNVST 2022 Class 6 examination is conducted in English, Hindi and regional languages ​​of each state. Students get 2 hours to complete the exam. The exam is divided into three parts- mental ability, arithmetic test and language test. The 100-mark entrance exam asks 80 objective types of questions.

How to apply for JNVST 2022: Here it is

Step 1: Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Click here to submit online application for Class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022’ on the home page. The last date to apply is 15.12.2021.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Register here with your name, mobile number, email address and other details.

Step 5: After registering yourself fill up the application.

Step 6: After submitting the application, keep a hard copy of the confirmation page with you.

Here is the online registration link

Instructions for extending the last date for submission of applications, check here-