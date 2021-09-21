NVS Admission 2021: JNV Admission 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya 9th Admission Process Starts, How to Apply, On this day JNVST – NVS Class 9 Admission 2021 Registration, Steps to Apply and Other Details

Highlights Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9th entrance examination application started.

Apply online by October 31.

9th class JNVST 2021 will be in April 2022

For JNV Admission 2021, JNVST 2021 Class 9: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has started the application process for admission in class 9th. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2021) Candidates appearing for 2021 Entrance Examination 201 Class Entrance Examination Date has also been announced.



The last date to apply online for 9th admission for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test is 31st October 2021. Candidates can visit navodaya.gov.in on the official website of NVS. You can apply online. The corona virus will be required to comply with all safety precautions and Covid 19 protocol during the test.

Who can apply?

For admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya 9th class, students should be born between 1st May 2006 to 30th April 2010. Students residing in the district where Navodaya Vidyalaya is located, who have studied up to 8th standard from a government or government recognized school, can apply for 9th standard here.

When will JNVST 2021 be for ninth admission?

Entrance test for 9th admission in Navodaya School will be held on 09 April 2022. The duration of the selection test will be two and a half hours. However, in case of candidates with special needs (disabled), an additional time of 50 minutes will be given subject to the creation of a certificate from the competent authority. The medium of examination will be English or Hindi. Students have to answer in the OMR sheet.

JNV Class 9 Admission 2021: Learn how to apply

Click on the JNV Class 9 Admission 2021 Test link available on the homepage of Navodaya Vidyalaya’s official website navodaya.gov.in. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves or log in. Fill out the application and pay the application fee. Once completed, click Submit. Your application has been submitted. Download the page and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Apply from here

See instructions here