nvs Admission: JNVST 2022: Important Information For Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6th Admission, This Facility Will Be Available On 16th And 17th December – jnvst 2022 New Notice For Class 6 Nvs Admission Repair Window Date

Highlights New notice of JNVST 2022 class 6 has been issued.

The entrance test will be held on April 30.

Necessary facilities will be available on 16th and 17th December.

NVS entry 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will conduct Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2022 on April 30, 2022. The committee (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) has issued necessary instructions regarding repair window on their official website. The correction window will be opened by NVS after the application process for Class 6th admission is closed.



In fact, students enrolled in class VI at Navodaya Vidyalaya can apply online till December 15, 2021. Earlier, the last date to apply was November 29, 2021, but later it was extended for 15 days. As per latest update, Class 6 JNVST 2022 repair window will be opened on 16th and 17th December 2021. The exam (JNVST 2022 Class 6 Entrance Exam 2022 Test) will be held on 30th April 2022 at 11:30 AM.

These can be details

Students enrolled for Class 6th JNVST 2022 will go to the correction window on 16th and 17th December 2021 and enter their form Gender (Male / Female), Category (General / OBC / SC / ST), Region (Rural / Urban). Disability and correction can be done through examination.

Also read: UGC announces list of institutes providing online courses for November session, check here

Exam Sample (JNVST Exam Sample)

JNVST 2022 Class 6 examination is conducted in English, Hindi and regional languages ​​of each state. Students get 2 hours to complete the exam. The exam is divided into three parts- mental ability, arithmetic test and language test. The 100-mark entrance exam asks 80 objective types of questions.

Also read: JAC Delhi Counseling 2021: Registration for JAC Delhi BTech starts, allotment results will come on this day

Learn how to apply?

Candidates who have not yet applied can visit the official website – navodaya.gov.in. To apply, you need to register by filling in the required details like name, email id, address, Aadhaar number, previous school information and other requested information. After that, the application will be filled. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the application with them for future reference.