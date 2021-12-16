nvs Admission: JNVST 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya 6th Entrance Examination To Be Held On 30th April, Correction Window Notice Issued – jnvst 2022 Class 6 Admission Form To Open Correction Window
Highlights
- Important Notice issued for admission to JNVST 2022 Class 6.
- Opportunity to amend the application from 16th December.
- The test is scheduled for April 30, 2022.
JNVST 2022 Class 6 Admission Test Date
6th Entrance Examination (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022) will be held on 30th April 2022. The link to the application repair window will be active until December 17, 2021. The notification can be checked on the official website of NVS. The method of application correction is given below.
These can be details
According to the official notice issued on the website, “Correction window for Class VI JNVST 2022 will be opened on 16th and 17th December 2021. Correction of data in registered JNVST Class 6 candidates is permitted only by gender (MALE / FEMALE), by category. (General, OBC / SC / ST), region (rural / urban), disability and examination medium. “
Admission in JNVST 2022 Class 6: How to make corrections
Step 1: Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Application Correction Window Now Activated’ link.
Step 3: Log in with your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your JNVS 2022 application will open on the screen.
Step 5: Enter the required details and click on submit button.
Exam sample
The NVS selection test for admission to JNVST 2022 or Class 6 will be conducted for 2 hours from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 100 marks test will be taken in different languages. In which questions will be asked from mental ability, arithmetic and language.
