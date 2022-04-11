NVS Class 6 Admission Card: Admission Card for Class 6th Entrance Exam has been issued, Download it directly from the link here – How to download jnvst nvs Class 6 Admission Card here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued admission card for class 6 entrance examination (NVS class 6 admission card). Students can download the Admission Card (JNVST Class 6 Admission Card) by visiting the official website navodaya.gov.in. NVS will conduct JNV Selection Test (JNVST) for Class 6 admission on 30th April. NVS Class 6 selection test will be conducted in one shift for all JNVs.The entrance or selection test for class 6 will be conducted on 30th April from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm for a period of two hours and it will consist of three sections- mental ability, arithmetic test, language test, objective type 80 questions in total 100 marks. Will go.

Other information including the examination center and the roll number of the candidate will be mentioned on the NVS Admission Card. No candidate will be admitted in the examination center without admission of JNV class 6. In such cases, students can download their tickets in the following ways.

NVS Class 6 AdmissionThere is a cardDownload directly from the link

Students can download their tickets by clicking on the direct link below.

Direct link to NVS Class 6 Selection Test Admission Card

JNVST Class 6 Admission CardDownload with these steps

Step 1: Students can also download their tickets by following the steps given below.

Step 2: Students first go to the official website navodaya.gov.in

Step 3: Now please click on the link given on the homepage to download the admission card of class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2022 scheduled on 30th April 2022.

Step 4: Then click on this link to download the ticket.

Step 5: In the next window, submit the registration number and date of birth.

Step 6: Your ticket will appear on the screen, download it now.

Step 7: Take a print out of it carefully and keep it for examination in the examination hall.