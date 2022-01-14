nvs Recruitment 2022: Government Jobs 2022: NVS announces more than 1900 vacancies, salary up to Rs.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has printed recruitment notification for non-teaching employees in A, B and C teams. By means of the NVS Recruitment 2022 marketing campaign, more than 1900 vacancies might be crammed in varied posts together with Assistant Commissioner, Ladies Employees Nurse, Junior Engineer (JE), Stenographer, Laptop Operator.



On-line purposes have began from 12 January 2022, as per NVS job notification. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) navodaya.gov.in. The deadline to apply on-line is on or earlier than February 10, 2022. You may see the NVS Recruitment 2022 notification and vital data straight under the hyperlink.

NVS Vacancies 2022 Particulars: Verify vacancies right here

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 630 posts

Plumber with electrician: 273 posts

Lab Attendant: 142 posts

Mess Helper: 629 posts

Assistant Commissioner: 7 posts

Feminine employees nurse: 82 posts

Assistant Divisional Officer: 10 posts

Audit Assistant: 11 posts

Junior Translation Officer: 4 posts

Junior Engineer (JE): 1 submit

Stenographer: 22 posts

Laptop Operator: 4 posts

Catering Assistant: 87 posts

Multi Tasking Employees (MTS): 23 posts

Whole variety of vacancies – 1925 posts



Who can apply?

Candidates who’ve handed tenth can apply for this recruitment from acknowledged board to submit graduate diploma. Publish-wise most age is totally different. Learn the directions under rigorously for full particulars.



NVS Recruitment 2022: Choice Course of

Candidates for Laptop Primarily based Testing (CBT) and Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Junior Engineer (Structure) might be chosen for joint interview.

Utility payment

Publish of Assistant Commissioner – Rs.1500

Feminine Employees Nurse Publish – Rs

Lab Attendant, Mess Helper and MTS posts – Rs.750

Utility Price for Different Posts – Rs. 1000

Discover Out How A lot Salary You Get (NVS Publish clever Salary)

Assistant Commissioner: Salary Matrix Degree – Rs. 78800 to Rs. 209200

Assistant Commissioner: Rs.67700-208700 (Pay Matrix Degree – 11)

Feminine Employees Nurse: Rs 44900-142400 (Pay Matrix Degree – 7)

Assistant Division Officer: Rs. 35400-112400 (Pay Matrix Degree – 6)

Audit Assistant: Rs. 35400-112400 (Pay Matrix Degree – 6)

Junior Translation Officer: Rs.35400-112400 (Pay Matrix Degree – 6)

Junior Engineer: Rs.29200-92300 (Pay Matrix Degree – 5)

Shorthand: 25500-81100 (Pay Matrix Degree – 4)

Laptop Operator: 25500-81100 (Pay Matrix Degree – 4)

Catering Assistant: 25500-81100 (Pay Matrix Degree – 4)

Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs.19900-63200 (Pay Matrix Degree – 2)

Electrician cum Plumber: Rs.19900-63200 (Pay Matrix Degree – 2)

Lab Attendant: Rs 18000-56900 (Pay Matrix Degree – 1)

Mess Helper: Rs 18000-56900 (Pay Matrix Degree – 1)

Multi Tasking Employees: Rs 18000-56900 (Salary Matrix Degree – 1)

On-line software hyperlink

NVS Recruitment 2022 Notification

