nvs Recruitment 2022: Government Jobs 2022: NVS announces more than 1900 vacancies, salary up to Rs.
Highlights
- Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2022 notification has been printed.
- Bumper recruitment for non-teaching employees positions.
- The tenth cross may also get a great salary.
On-line purposes have began from 12 January 2022, as per NVS job notification. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) navodaya.gov.in. The deadline to apply on-line is on or earlier than February 10, 2022. You may see the NVS Recruitment 2022 notification and vital data straight under the hyperlink.
NVS Vacancies 2022 Particulars: Verify vacancies right here
Junior Secretariat Assistant: 630 posts
Plumber with electrician: 273 posts
Lab Attendant: 142 posts
Mess Helper: 629 posts
Assistant Commissioner: 7 posts
Feminine employees nurse: 82 posts
Assistant Divisional Officer: 10 posts
Audit Assistant: 11 posts
Junior Translation Officer: 4 posts
Junior Engineer (JE): 1 submit
Stenographer: 22 posts
Laptop Operator: 4 posts
Catering Assistant: 87 posts
Multi Tasking Employees (MTS): 23 posts
Whole variety of vacancies – 1925 posts
Who can apply?
Candidates who’ve handed tenth can apply for this recruitment from acknowledged board to submit graduate diploma. Publish-wise most age is totally different. Learn the directions under rigorously for full particulars.
NVS Recruitment 2022: Choice Course of
Candidates for Laptop Primarily based Testing (CBT) and Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Junior Engineer (Structure) might be chosen for joint interview.
Utility payment
Publish of Assistant Commissioner – Rs.1500
Feminine Employees Nurse Publish – Rs
Lab Attendant, Mess Helper and MTS posts – Rs.750
Utility Price for Different Posts – Rs. 1000
Discover Out How A lot Salary You Get (NVS Publish clever Salary)
Assistant Commissioner: Salary Matrix Degree – Rs. 78800 to Rs. 209200
Assistant Commissioner: Rs.67700-208700 (Pay Matrix Degree – 11)
Feminine Employees Nurse: Rs 44900-142400 (Pay Matrix Degree – 7)
Assistant Division Officer: Rs. 35400-112400 (Pay Matrix Degree – 6)
Audit Assistant: Rs. 35400-112400 (Pay Matrix Degree – 6)
Junior Translation Officer: Rs.35400-112400 (Pay Matrix Degree – 6)
Junior Engineer: Rs.29200-92300 (Pay Matrix Degree – 5)
Shorthand: 25500-81100 (Pay Matrix Degree – 4)
Laptop Operator: 25500-81100 (Pay Matrix Degree – 4)
Catering Assistant: 25500-81100 (Pay Matrix Degree – 4)
Junior Secretariat Assistant: Rs.19900-63200 (Pay Matrix Degree – 2)
Electrician cum Plumber: Rs.19900-63200 (Pay Matrix Degree – 2)
Lab Attendant: Rs 18000-56900 (Pay Matrix Degree – 1)
Mess Helper: Rs 18000-56900 (Pay Matrix Degree – 1)
Multi Tasking Employees: Rs 18000-56900 (Salary Matrix Degree – 1)
On-line software hyperlink
NVS Recruitment 2022 Notification
NVS Recruitment 2022 nbt Instructing
