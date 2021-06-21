NWDA Recruitment 2021 Accounts Officer Post – NWDA Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity for 12th pass youth to get job, recruitment for various posts including accounts officer

NWDA Recruitment 2021: National Water Development Agency has issued notification for recruitment to many posts in its department.

NWDA Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Water Development Agency has issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, and many other posts in its department. On which the last date for applying has been fixed as 25 June 2021, those candidates who have not applied for these posts should apply before 25 June 2021 by visiting the agency’s website i.e. nwda.gov.in.

Important Dates Starting Date of Application Process –

10 May 2021 Last date to apply: 25 June 2021

Vacancy Details

Name of post number of post Junior Engineer – 16 posts Hindi Translator – 01 post Junior Engineer – 05 posts Upper Division Clerk – 12 posts Stenographer- 05 posts Lower Division Clerk – 23 posts

How To Apply NWDA Recruitment 2021 Interested and eligible candidates to apply for this Govt Jobs first go to the official website of the agency http://www.nwda.gov.in/. After that click on the section of vacancy given on the home page. In the next tab, select the related from Notification and Apply Now. After clicking on apply now the application form will be opened. Fill the information asked in the application here and submit it. In the second step, pay the fee and make the final submission. Take a print out of the application for future reference.