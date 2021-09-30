NWSL faces allegations of abuse and toxic workplaces

A soccer player said he was forced to have sex with his coach, and later collapsed during a game due to a panic attack. Another said that her coach pressured her to kiss a teammate for her pleasure. A third recently left his team altogether, he said, after being bullied and so humiliated that he lost his love for the game.

All three women played for teams in the National Women’s Soccer League, the top professional league in the United States, or its predecessors. Their stories and allegations – described in a series of recently published reports – are a seismic blow to the nine-year-old league that is still struggling to find its footing, and a disturbing reminder of the dynamics that It can also put women in a vulnerable position. Power and prominence grow in professional sports.

In a blistering statement on Thursday, the players’ union for the National Women’s Soccer League called for immediate action from the league following a series of allegations that coaches, owners and team officials abused or victimized athletes in recent years. was, and the league had no effective system to investigate or prevent abuse.

“The NWSL has failed us,” the union said, announcing that it was providing counseling to any player seeking help and setting up a path for NWSL players. to report abuse.