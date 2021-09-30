NWSL faces allegations of abuse and toxic workplaces
A soccer player said he was forced to have sex with his coach, and later collapsed during a game due to a panic attack. Another said that her coach pressured her to kiss a teammate for her pleasure. A third recently left his team altogether, he said, after being bullied and so humiliated that he lost his love for the game.
All three women played for teams in the National Women’s Soccer League, the top professional league in the United States, or its predecessors. Their stories and allegations – described in a series of recently published reports – are a seismic blow to the nine-year-old league that is still struggling to find its footing, and a disturbing reminder of the dynamics that It can also put women in a vulnerable position. Power and prominence grow in professional sports.
In a blistering statement on Thursday, the players’ union for the National Women’s Soccer League called for immediate action from the league following a series of allegations that coaches, owners and team officials abused or victimized athletes in recent years. was, and the league had no effective system to investigate or prevent abuse.
“The NWSL has failed us,” the union said, announcing that it was providing counseling to any player seeking help and setting up a path for NWSL players. to report abuse.
The players’ union also called urgent inquiry in charges against one of the league’s most high-profile coaches; suspension for any employee accused of violating the League’s anti-harassment policy or for not reporting such abuse; and explanation of how some of the previous allegations were handled.
The NWSL, which is scheduled to have collective bargaining sessions with the players’ union this week, did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
The call came in the wake of several published reports that coaches in the league had verbally and sexually abused their players – sometimes for years, and even after players reported the abuse to team and league officials.
This season alone, a key team executive and a top coach working for various teams were fired following a league investigation into their workplace conduct. and several major NWSL players became public Along with their complaints and their anger, about the league’s anti-harassment policies, which they say do nothing to protect athletes.
The biggest revelation came on Thursday morning, when The Athletic published an article that included allegations that Paul Riley, who coached North Carolina Courage to consecutive NWSL titles in 2018 and 2019, forced a player to have sex with her. Forced to; forced two players to kiss and then sent them unwanted sexual pictures; And shouted at the players and humiliated.
The Athletic also reported that Riley was let down from his head coaching job with the Portland Thorns in 2015 due to team policy violations. Riley denied most of The Athletic’s allegations, and did not respond to a request for comment from The New York Times.
In its statement on Thursday, the NWSL players’ union also sought to know how Riley was hired twice by NWSL teams — the Courage and the Western New York Flash — even from one of his previous employers. One, Thornes was made aware of the allegations. against him.
Earlier this week, the NWSL completed an investigation into another of its team, the Washington Spirit. The league did not share the findings of the investigation, but announced that the Spirit’s coach, Richie Burke, had been fired for the cause and would no longer be allowed to work in the NWSL, and that the Spirit’s owners would be given leaguewide governance. will be barred from participating. It matters. “The Board of Governors of the NWSL has determined that Spirit and its ownership have failed to act in the best interest of the league,” the NWSL said in the statement.
The investigation was prompted by reporting in The Washington Post that Burke would regularly unleash “a stream of threats, criticism and personal insults” on his players. One player, Kaia McCullough, said she left the team because of the abuse she had endured.
The allegations were precedent: Two years ago, young players accused Burke of using abusive language at a previous job. At that time the spirit was standing behind him.
In the many stories of abuse of female players, some consistent themes emerged. A player had a sense of powerlessness, or a responsibility to acknowledge unfair treatment, rather than report it for fear of causing public problems for nascent pro leagues that often exist on precarious financial foundations. While many members of the World Cup champion United States women’s national team are household names and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, nearly three-quarters of players in the NWSL earn $31,000 or less each season, according to their players’ union.
“It’s not just something that’s happened at a club,” said Meghan Klingenberg, a longtime member of Thorns and a World Cup winner, wrote on twitter Last month following a report from a coach who was accused of verbally and emotionally abusing his players. “It’s systemic and we need accountability.”
On Friday morning, Nadia Nadeem, an Afghan-Danish striker who plays for Racing Louisville, wrote that she was not harassed, but that she the league did nothing “When a certain club forged my signature to fake an extended option to profit from a trade.” She continued: “NWSL is such a joke.”
While issues of abuse and corporate governance in women’s football have intensified in recent months, they seem to fit a long-standing pattern. The NWSL’s predecessor league, Women’s Professional Football, folded in 2012 after players accused players of bullying and intimidation, due to a legal battle between the league and MagicJack team owner Dan Borrislow.
Last year, Major League Soccer forced Dale Loy Hansen, who owns Real Salt Lake and who also owns the Utah Royals in the NWSL, to back down after former players and staff detailed his history of racist and sexist comments. Teams to sell. And earlier this season, the NWSL’s New York-area club, Gotham FC, fired his general manager, what Alyssa LaHuey said were unspecified violations of league policy.
#NWSL #faces #allegations #abuse #toxic #workplaces
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.