Nxivm Member Avoids Prison After Helping to Convict Sex Cult Leader



Ms Salzman’s lawyers had asked Judge Garaufis to keep her out of jail, citing Mr Raniere’s influence on her and her determination to start a new life, which they said included counseling, grooming work for dogs and the willingness to care for sick relatives. .

“I don’t have enough tears to see how much sadness, shame and regret I feel for my time with Keith Raniere and my involvement in his illicit initiatives,” Ms Salzman, 45, wrote in a letter to the judge, adding I can’t even begin to imagine the pain, the feelings of betrayal, the feelings of violation and the lasting emotional trauma that the victims went through.

Speaking in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, she apologized to those she had harmed, including friends she had convinced to join DOS, which she had introduced as a group of empowerment of women.

“There was nothing empowering about this group,” Ms. Salzman said. “There was pain, deception, there was humiliation, control.”

Some former members of Nxivm do not seem to have fully forgiven him. One, Susan Dones, read a statement in court that accused Ms Salzman of using her position in the group “as a weapon against anyone who opposes Keith Raniere”.

Another, Ivy Nevares, recorded an audio message that was played in court. Ms. Nevares said Ms. Salzman had been her best friend for nearly 17 years but did not help her when she was subjected to forced labor at Nxivm.

“She prepared me to feel safe in the presence of a predator and its vicious pack,” Ms. Nevares said. “She used her position and skills to try to force me to accept my exploitation and do it with a smile.”