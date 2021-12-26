NY Apartment Building Goes Up in Flames, Displacing 40 on Christmas – Gadget Clock





Dramatic video caught the terrifying moments a fire ripped through an apartment building in Yonkers on Christmas.

Firefighters rushed to the building on Elliott Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday that eventually required a 4-alarm response, police said.

Investigators believe the fire started on one of the rear porches of the 4-story building now completing destroyed after the roof caved in. Crews remained on scene for hours dousing the flames and looking for flare ups.

A nearby building also caught fire and suffered minor damage.

Most residents were able to self-evacuate, according to the fire department, around 40 in total. There weren’t any immediate reports of injuries or deaths of the building’s residents related to the blaze.

Thirteen firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Red Cross said it was assisting at least 11 families displaced by the fire. Damage estimates weren’t yet known.

The fire department is investigating the cause.