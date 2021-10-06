NY Charter School Prepares Students for Basketball Careers

For now, it’s housed in a once Catholic school, and on a recent afternoon last month, students were preparing for the Regent’s exam.

In a math class, a teacher used a Stephen Curry 3-pointer arc to explain a parabola. In another class, students interviewed each other for a project on broadcast journalism focused on basketball.

The game is used to motivate students not only to learn core subjects, but to learn in a business sense – providing them with the tools they need to start a career in the basketball business.

“When you watch a game, you see the players and the referees on the court, sometimes the coach,” Munro, 76, said. “This school is about what you’d see if you pulled back the camera and showed everything else.”

This may include front office executives, agents, journalists, broadcast technicians, athletic trainers, public relations staff, nutritionists, ticket sales representatives and statisticians.

On a recent visit to the school’s presumed permanent location on Alton Avenue near Third Avenue, a busy intersection in the South Bronx, Monroe pointed to the row of commercial storefronts that were intended to make room for the five-story, 60,000-sq. will be demolished. Foot School bearing his name.

“This field could use a shot in the arm,” he said. “The school will give it an anchor.”

Later, Monroe gave a slight shrug when asked about the huge banner emblazoned with his name at the entrance to the present location. He recalled how, during his Knicks career from 1971 to 1980, when he was called Earl the Pearl, he ran a basketball camp in which attendees were instructed beyond playing the game.