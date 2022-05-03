NY Gov. Hochul picks US congressman for new lieutenant governor, narrowing Pelosi’s majority



Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shrugged off an already-thin democratic majority in the House of Representatives, electing Antonio Delgado, DN.Y., to serve as lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

Hochul was sworn in last year to replace former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and his predecessor, Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, resigned in April over corruption and bribery scandals. Delgado is a lawyer and former rapper who was first elected to Congress in 2018.

What are the campaign finance charges that forced NY LT GOV Benjamin to resign?

“I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of justice, fairness and prosperity for communities across the state,” Hochul said in a statement. “We share a belief in working together to work for the people of New York, and Congressman Delgado has an incredible record of doing this. With Antonio Delgado serving as Lieutenant Governor beside me, we will both make history – and make a difference.”

Delgado attended Harvard Law School and worked at the Akin Gump law firm before coming to office. According to the Washington Free Beacon, Gump ranked the country’s largest lobbying firm in terms of revenue in 2017.

Delgado began his career as a rapper in the 2000s as “Eddie the Voice”. In 2018, divisive songs became a major issue in his campaign against then-Republican John Fassor.

“Dead presidents can’t represent me, when most of them don’t believe in white supremacy over my clan / Spitin,” he said in one of his songs.

Delgado withdrew criticism of his work during the campaign, which he eventually won.

“This is a deliberate and selective misreading of my work for political purposes,” Delgado said at the time. “My music rejects the same stereotypical notion that you and those who choose to share this music with you immediately hear some words and think they are bad or scary. If you listen to the content of the song, my goal is clear.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi currently sits in the chamber with a slim Democratic majority, including 221 Democrats and 209 Republicans. Delgado’s departure will further thin that majority and lead to a midterm election in 2022, which Republicans are expected to benefit the most.

There are also five vacancies in the chamber and four are expected to be replaced with Republicans.