NY Gov. Hochul rips Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime’



“We’re sick and tired of reading crime headlines,” Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hutchul responded to Tuesday’s mass shooting in Brooklyn.

Hochul made the remarks during a press briefing with law enforcement officials hours after a lone gunman shot and wounded at least 16 people at Brooklyn subway station. Hochul took the opportunity to address not only the shooting, but the spike of crime across his state.

“People from all over New York State have stood with this city and this community, and we say ‘no more,'” Hochul said. “No more mass gunfights; no more disruptions to life; no more heartbreaking for people trying to make a living like ordinary New Yorkers.”

Hochul said he was sacrificing “the entire resources of our state” to fight the rising crime rate.

“It has to end, and it ends now. We’re sick and tired of reading headlines about crime, whether it’s mass shootings, or the loss of a teenager or a 13-year-old child. It has to stop,” Hochul continued.

The gunman is a fugitive, and police have described him as a black man, about 5 ‘, 5 “tall and weighing 175-200 pounds. Authorities say he was wearing a construction shirt at the time of the attack.

Although both the NYPD and the FBI are investigating the attack, authorities say it is not being investigated as a terrorist attack.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie announced on Twitter that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and that he was in contact with NYC officials.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed on the situation, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Butigig.