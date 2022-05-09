NY Gov. Hochul tests positive for COVID-19: ‘I’m asymptomatic’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she was “asymptomatic.”

The Democratic governor tweeted, “Today I tested positive for COVID-19.” “Thankfully, I’ve been vaccinated and grown, and I’m asymptomatic.

Blinken tests positive for Covid, latest biden cabinet official on virus deal

“I’ll be working isolated and remotely this week,” he wrote. “A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and encouraged, get tested and stay home if you’re not feeling well.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who tested positive for COVID-19 in late March, appeared at an event in New York City on Friday, NBC News reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also recently tested positive for the virus amid a rise in the number of cases in the state.