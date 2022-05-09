World

NY Gov. Hochul tests positive for COVID-19: ‘I’m asymptomatic’

11 seconds ago
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she was “asymptomatic.”

The Democratic governor tweeted, “Today I tested positive for COVID-19.” “Thankfully, I’ve been vaccinated and grown, and I’m asymptomatic.

Blinken tests positive for Covid, latest biden cabinet official on virus deal

New York Governor Kathy Hutchul speaks at a news conference on January 20, 2022 at the Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex in Brooklyn Borough, New York.

New York Governor Kathy Hutchul speaks at a news conference on January 20, 2022 at the Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex in Brooklyn Borough, New York.
(Paul Frangipen / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“I’ll be working isolated and remotely this week,” he wrote. “A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and encouraged, get tested and stay home if you’re not feeling well.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who tested positive for COVID-19 in late March, appeared at an event in New York City on Friday, NBC News reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also recently tested positive for the virus amid a rise in the number of cases in the state.

