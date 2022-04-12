NY lieutenant governor arrested on bribery charges



New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin was charged with bribery and other crimes, which federal prosecutors said was a “scheme” to obtain campaign contributions in exchange for 50,000 in state grants.

The allegations further allege that Benjamin and others worked to “cover up” the plot, involving “a series of lies and deceptions.”

Gadget Clock reached Governor Kathy Hochul’s office for comment but they did not immediately respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.