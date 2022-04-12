World

NY lieutenant governor arrested on bribery charges

22 hours ago
New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin was charged with bribery and other crimes, which federal prosecutors said was a “scheme” to obtain campaign contributions in exchange for 50,000 in state grants.

The allegations further allege that Benjamin and others worked to “cover up” the plot, involving “a series of lies and deceptions.”

Gadget Clock reached Governor Kathy Hochul’s office for comment but they did not immediately respond.

Brian Benjamin, Lieutenant Governor of New York, lectures in New York on January 16, 2022.

Brian Benjamin, Lieutenant Governor of New York, lectures in New York on January 16, 2022.
(Getty Images via Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

