World

NY Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 21-Year-Old SUNY Cellist – Gadget Clock

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NY Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 21-Year-Old SUNY Cellist – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
NY Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 21-Year-Old SUNY Cellist – Gadget Clock

NY Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 21-Year-Old SUNY Cellist – Gadget Clock

ElizabethHowell media

A music education student at the State University of New York in Potsdam campus died from gunshot wounds in what was described as an isolated incident, authorities said Saturday.

New York state police charged Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena, NY, with one count of second-degree murder. He was arraigned in the town of Potsdam court and remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail, police said. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Potsdam police responded to a report of an unconscious woman shortly before 6 p.m. Friday when they found 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, N.Y., lying with gunshot wounds on the side of College Park Road in the village.

She was pronounced dead about an hour later after she was taken to Canton Potsdam Hospital, authorities said.

In a news release Saturday, SUNY Potsdam said it was “deeply saddened” to share that the victim of the shooting was a student at the school’s Crane School of Music who was in the Class of 2022. The school’s website calls the music school “one of the best public music programs in the country.”

“We mourn Beth’s loss as one campus community, and hold her family, friends, and loved ones in our hearts at this difficult time,” it said.

The school said it was canceling Monday classes “as we work to support each other through this tragedy.” It advised students that the College Counseling Center would offer drop-in support all weekend as it also posted crisis and suicide hotline numbers.

READ Also  2022 Oscar nominations: Snubs, surprises include Kristen Stewart's nod, Denis Villeneuve miss as directing nominee

Earlier Saturday, the school had warned people in St. Lawrence County and neighboring Franklin County “to be vigilant, as there may still be an active threat to the community. Lock your doors, and report any suspicious activity.”

But a later news release copied language from the State Police report, saying “the preliminary investigation has determined that this appears to be an isolated incident.”

SUNY Potsdam, founded in 1816, was one of the country’s first 50 colleges. With fewer than 3,000 undergraduate students. Nearly half of its students pursue studies in the sciences, social sciences or mathematics.

The Village of Potsdam is located in the Town of Potsdam in the Adirondack foothills in St. Lawrence County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the Canadian border.

State police said they were asked to lead the investigation.

#Man #Arrested #Deadly #Shooting #21YearOld #SUNY #Cellist #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  The Woman on the Bridge

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment