NY man biking across America reveals ‘random acts of kindness’ in Arkansas



A New Yorker who has cycled to 50 states in the United States in the space of a year has discovered “peace and quiet” in his journey through the southern state of Arkansas.

But not only that – he praised the random work of generosity “somewhere in the middle” from his fellow Americans.

Bob Burns, 52, of Syracuse, NY, shares his latest travel experiences and discoveries with Gadget Clock Digital, including his 27th capital tour: Little Rock, Arkansas.

The former Uber driver arrived in town on Monday afternoon, just days after leaving Oklahoma for Arkansas on Friday, February 11th.

This week, Burns shared some of his reflections on “The Natural State,” as well as his gratitude for our country and its people.

‘Free water!’

While Burns was cycling in solitude, he noticed a small refrigerator on the side of a rural road.

There was a note posted in front of the fridge: “Free water! If you need snacks or drinks, please take one!”

Inside were fruit and other items available for those in need.

Burns said he grabbed a Swiss roll and went on his way.

“This kind of thing gives you a feeling for the whole country, not just Arkansas and Little Rock,” he said.

“The whole country [commits] This random act of kindness. It’s very impressive. “

Burns described the people of Arkansas as “very extroverted and inquisitive.”

The people he met – although those encounters were few and far between, he said – quickly recognized his New York accent.

He said they were interested in his unique journey through America.

“In Arkansas, they just want to know everything,” Burns said.

“In a beautiful way,” he added.

Arkansas parks ‘among top state parks’

In a state known for its breathtaking waters, Burns enjoyed his journey along the Arkansas River.

He spent two nights at a coastal campground, an experience he described as “great across the board.”

“They’re beautiful and they’re big,” Burns said of Arkansas Park.

“I’ve been in every state park, and [the Arkansas parks are] Among the top state parks, “Burns added.

Burns drank in the view of the bridges across the Arkansas River while paddling across the overpass.

“You don’t often get a chance to stop in the middle of a bridge over the Arkansas River by cycling,” Burns noted.

Burns arrived at Little Rock around 3:20 a.m. Monday outside the Capitol Building.

Since the Capitol building – which he described as a “behemoth” – had already closed on arrival, Burns was unable to enter.

Little Rock’s ‘unique’ architecture

Burns noticed the iconic 10-foot-long bronze doors, however – and admired them.

These were created in 1910 by Tiffany Studios in New York, according to the Arkansas State Capital Self-Guided Tour.

“They’re very unique,” ​​Burns said.

“They just get your attention.”

After taking pictures of the Burns Capitol building, he stopped for a beer to celebrate his arrival.

‘She was calm’

On his way out of Little Rock, Burns talked to a police officer about where he could stay for the night without any problems.

“I was straight with him,” Burns recalls. “I told him who I was and what I was doing… and he was great. He was just like, ‘Unless you’re bothering anyone, you can sleep down the street wherever you want.'”

“When I’m at camp, I’m more concerned about harassing law enforcement or getting someone to call me and test me,” Burns said.

“But he was calm, so it gives you some insight into the police and how they treat me here,” he added.

‘Warm weather in front of us’

Although the weather in Oklahoma was not extreme – there, Burns had to stop for two days due to a blizzard – the temperature was cold.

Burns was delighted to see the weather.

“We’re getting warmer weather ahead of us, so I can open up a little more to my horizons instead of just focusing on staying warm and finding a place to sleep,” Burns said.

As the days gradually lengthened, Burns said he was looking forward to tackling volunteer work, something he would try to do throughout his journey whenever possible.

On his first day in Arkansas, he was able to donate blood.

This is the third time he has done this on his “across America” ​​trip. He believes in giving back.

Next stop: Pelican State

“I’m an urban dweller,” said Burns, who is unmarried. “I’d rather ride a bike through New York City than go out of the country.”

He added, “But, you mix it up. You get country views. In the city, you get action.”

Although he has enjoyed Arkansas, Burns says he is still ready for what lies ahead.

Yet – and despite the desire for change – Burns said he was not looking too far ahead.

“One capital at a time,” he said of his plan.

“That’s it. So right now, I’m focusing on Baton Rouge [Louisiana] – And there’s nothing past it. “

Stay tuned for the next stop at Burns in The Pelican State.

And yet, for the sake of clarity for all readers, Burns continues his journey: he plans to cycle to Juno, Alaska, after taking the ferry from Canada.

He will be cycling in Honolulu, Hawaii – after riding his bike to the island.