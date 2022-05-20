NY Man Wrongfully Accused in Viral Central Park Video Gets New Bird-Watching TV Series – Gadget Clock





Christian Cooper, the Black man who recorded a white girl calling police on him after he requested her to place her canine on a leash in New York Metropolis’s Central Park, has a brand new undertaking on Nationwide Geographic.

The channel introduced this week that the life-long bird-watcher is about to host a brand new sequence titled “Extraordinary Birder.”

Cooper, 59, was beforehand in the highlight after Amy Cooper (no relation) referred to as 9-1-1 and falsely accused him of threatening her in a Could 2020 viral video. The girl was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor for making a false report, then-Manhattan District Legal professional Cy Vance later reported.

In Cooper’s new sequence, the fowl fanatic “takes us into the wild, great and unpredictable world of birds,” in line with Nationwide Geographic.

“Whether or not braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does no matter it takes to find out about these extraordinary feathered creatures and present us the outstanding world in the sky above,” the community added in an accompanying press launch. No launch date has been introduced.

Whereas talking with the New York Occasions, Cooper — whose love for birdwatching started when he was 10 and rising up on Lengthy Island — shared that he “was all in” when he was approached to do the sequence. He is already accomplished six episodes.

“I really like spreading the gospel of birding,” he mentioned, including that he hopes the present will encourage individuals “to cease and watch and hear and actually begin appreciating the completely spectacular creatures that we now have amongst us.”

“Extraordinary Birder” is produced by Fortunate 8, with George Kralovansky, Irfan Rahman, Kimberly Woodard, Jon Kroll and Doug Veith as govt producers. Pam Caragol is govt producer and Janet Vissering is senior vp of growth and manufacturing for Nationwide Geographic.

