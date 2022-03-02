NY Moves to Legalize Popular Pandemic Initiative – Gadget Clock





Booze to-go was one of the most popular COVID-19 programs across New York state for people and business owners alike — and the governor took the next step Wednesday in her effort to make the for-the-road alcohol option permanent.

Gov. Kathy Hochul initially announced her desire to legalize to-go alcohol in her State of the State in January, shortly after she authorized a temporary return.

The move came as many restaurants and bars found themselves once again limiting hours or closing their doors entirely as they dealt with staffing shortages and omicron-fueled diner wariness. They needed that revenue stream badly.

The measure first was implemented as New York emerged from the early days of lockdown in 2020. The program was in effect until June when state lawmakers let the emergency regulation that permitted the sale of booze to go to expire.

On Wednesday, Hochul announced the proposal to permanently legalize to-go drinks, part of an overarching budgetary effort to revitalize the state’s multi-billion-dollar hospitality industry, which was one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic.

Her office says the policy provided a vital economic lifeline to New York bars and restaurants during the pandemic, and reestablishing it, under proper limitations, will help to ensure they get back on their feet and thrive going forward.

Struggling small businesses and thirsty New Yorkers want to permanently allow bars & restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to-go. I’m excited my Executive Budget will make that a reality. And after two years of a pandemic, I know we could all use a drink! 😉 pic.twitter.com/TXmqLUKL27 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 2, 2022

The governor says the State Liquor Authority, which regulates and controls the manufacturing, transporting and distribution of alcoholic beverages in New York, also needs an upgrade. Hochul plans to make that agency more efficient, including through a comprehensive overhaul of its decades-old licensing and compliance databases, streamlining of the application process and adding $2 million in spending to hire more than 30 full-time employees, among other improvements.

The alcohol-to-go won’t come back overnight, however. It must be approved by the legislature since the state of emergency that once allowed it is no longer in effect. But Hochul and her office, along with industry advocates, intend to push hard.

“New York’s nightlife and hospitality industry are second to none, and our state cannot truly come back from this pandemic until we revitalize this crucial sector of our economy and the hundreds of thousands of jobs it provides,” she said.

“We owe it to our small businesses to provide them with the resources and regulatory framework they need to grow and thrive, which is why is it’s important that we reform and modernize the State Liquor Authority,” the Democrat added. “This is just one of several steps we are taking to help small businesses come back from the pandemic stronger than ever before.”

The NYC Hospitality Alliance, which bills itself as the city’s leading voice for the nightlife and restaurant industry, offered its full support for Hochul’s plan.

“New York’s restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic,” Executive Director Andrew Rigie said in a statement. “That’s why smart policy like the temporary liquor license law is helping small businesses open much faster while creating new jobs, and why it’s necessary to reinstate the popular drinks to go policy that provides struggling businesses an important revenue stream while giving New Yorkers what they want, which is wine and cocktails for takeout and delivery from their favorite restaurants and bars

Movie theaters, also hit hard by the pandemic, are eligible to apply for licenses to serve beer and wine, too, under an SLA-issued ruling in mid-January — and the efforts Hochul shared Wednesday will help expedite the approval process.