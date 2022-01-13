NY, NJ, CT Events Scheduled – Gadget Clock





Celebrated on the third Monday of January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the one federal vacation designated as a nationwide day of service that celebrates the civil rights chief’s life and legacy.

On today every year, numerous Individuals throughout the nation step up and volunteer all with the objective of leaving a optimistic impression in a single’s group.

With this in thoughts, many organizations in our space are holding occasions to commemorate Dr. King.

Whether or not you resolve to assist clear a park, change into a mentor, help somebody who’s going through a hardship, or be part of a dialogue to achieve extra perception, there are numerous of occasions occurring across the tri-state space to maintain MLK’s reminiscence and legacy alive.

Starvation Free America’s MLK Serve-A-Thon in NYC

Starvation Free America has honored MLK Day with a service and motion for years. This 12 months, the group’s Serve-A-Thon will concentrate on a sequence of digital and in-person occasions, in partnership with different non-profits and our AmeriCorps VISTA program.

Domestically, Serve-A-Thon occasions are scheduled to happen from Jan. 14 to 17 within the following areas:

Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Related Chef Farm Stand, situated at 49-05 fifth Road, Lengthy Island Metropolis, Queens;

from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Related Chef Farm Stand, situated at 49-05 fifth Road, Lengthy Island Metropolis, Queens; Sunday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to five p.m. on the Kehilat Meals Pantry, situated at 150-62 78th Rd, Flushing, Queens, New York;

from 9 a.m. to five p.m. on the Kehilat Meals Pantry, situated at 150-62 78th Rd, Flushing, Queens, New York; Monday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to three p.m. on the Kehilat Meals Pantry, situated at 150-62 78th Rd, Flushing, Queens, New York.

“As a worldwide pandemic and the combat for racial justice rage on, it’s extra vital than ever to uplift Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of justice,” the group stated.

Starvation Free America is a corporation that focuses on coverage advocacy to assist struggling Individuals. The group conducts analysis on meals advantages packages and points that low-income Individuals face.

For extra data on the Serve-A-Thon, click on right here.

NYC PARKS

To have fun MLK Day, NYC Parks has a lot of volunteering occasions to assist clear up and take care of parks throughout the 5 boroughs.

For extra data and a listing of collaborating areas, click on right here.

BAM CELEBRATES MLK DAY 2022 WITH VISUAL ART

The Brooklyn Academy of Music, often known as BAM, is celebrating this 12 months’s MLK Day with visible artwork entitles, “Salvation: A State of Being.”

The general public artwork group exhibition, which explores Black artistry as a type of visible activism, will probably be displayed on a loop on a digital billboard situated on the nook of Flatbush and Lafayette avenues from Friday, Jan. 14, to Jan. 21.

The exhibition will function works by seven Black photographers— Adama Delphine Fawundu, Genevieve Gaignard, Jamel Shabazz, Frank Stewart, Roscoè B. Thické III, Deborah Willis, and Joshua Woods. The undertaking, which is spearheaded by BAM Visitor Curator-at-Massive, Larry Ossei-Mensah, goals to start out civic discourse in Brooklyn round Dr. King’s legacy and encourage viewers to mirror on: What’s love? What’s subsequent within the journey in the direction of liberation?

BROOKLYN CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

The Brooklyn Kids’s Museum, situated at 145 Brooklyn Avenue (Brooklyn), is internet hosting occasions all through the weekend and Monday to have fun Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Interactive performances, protest marches, group artwork packages, and volunteer tasks are scheduled.

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

AM Session: 10am – 1pm

10:15 – 11:00 a.m.: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

12:00 – 12:45 p.m.: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

Ongoing: ColorLab Neighborhood Dream Cloud

PM Session: 2pm – 5pm

4:00 – 4:45 p.m.: Poster making and musical procession with Fyütch

Ongoing: ColorLab Neighborhood Dream Cloud

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

AM Session: 10am – 1pm

10:15 – 11:00 a.m.: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

12:00 – 12:45 p.m.: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

Ongoing: ColorLab Neighborhood Dream Cloud

PM Session: 2pm – 5pm

3:00 – 3:45 p.m.: Poster-making and musical procession with Fyütch

Ongoing: ColorLab Neighborhood Dream Cloud

MONDAY, JAN. 17

AM Session: 10am – 1pm

10:15 – 10:45 a.m.: Restore the World volunteer undertaking

10:15 – 10:45 a.m.: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

10:45 – 11:30 a.m.: Fyütch poster making and musical procession

11:00 – 11:30 a.m.: Restore the World volunteer undertaking

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Restore the World volunteer undertaking

12:15 – 1:00 p.m.: Fyütch poster making and musical procession

Ongoing: ColorLab Neighborhood Dream Cloud

PM Session: 2pm – 5pm

2:15 – 2:45 p.m.: Restore the World volunteer undertaking

2:15 – 2:45 p.m.: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

2:45 – 3:30 p.m.: Fyütch poster making and musical procession

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.: Restore the World volunteer undertaking

3:45 – 4:15 p.m.: Shadow Puppets with Nehprii Amenii

3:45 – 4:15 p.m.: Restore the World volunteer undertaking

4:15 – 5:00 p.m.: Fyütch poster making and musical procession

Ongoing: ColorLab Neighborhood Dream Cloud

For extra data on the museum’s MLK weekend actions, together with ticket costs, click on right here.

STAMFORD JCC’S JCARES MLK DAY OF SERVICE

Stamford JCC has a listing of occasions going down all through the Connecticut metropolis with a purpose to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, together with a park cleanup, donation drive, meals prep, in addition to an in-person movie screening and digital ebook dialogue.

For extra data on the occasions scheduled, click on right here.

QUEENS COLLEGE VIRTUAL MLK CELEBRATION

Queens School is internet hosting a digital MLK Celebration that includes audio system, performances and video displays.

The occasion is scheduled to happen Sunday, Jan. 17 beginning at 3 p.m.

For extra data, click on right here.

OTHER OPPORTUNITIES TO VOLUNTEER

There are numerous different alternatives for volunteering on MLK Day of Service or 12 months spherical. The next web sites will help you get began: