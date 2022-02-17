NY police commissioner seeks to solve Gilgo Beach serial killings with new task force



Gilgo Beach, a new police commissioner in New York’s Long Island, has launched an inter-agency task force dedicated to solving serial killers that has stunned detectives for decades.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Tuesday that the task force includes investigators from the FBI, New York State Police, Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Some members of the task force will meet daily as part of a new commitment to investigate the unsolved murders of female sex workers whose skeletal remains were found on a highway on Long Island. The remains of a man and a child were also found.

Gilgo Beach Murder: New York State Senator Urges Attorney General To Appoint Special Attorney

Harrison said in a statement, “As I said on the first day as Commissioner of Police, I believe this case is solvable and identifying the person or persons responsible for this murder is a top priority.”

Michael J., assistant director in charge of the FBI in New York. “The families of the victims discovered in the vicinity of Gilgo Beach deserve an answer and will have to face trial for the murderers or murderers of their loved ones,” Driscoll said in a statement. Tuesday. “We will support this task force with the necessary tools to hopefully bring the investigation of this murder to a successful conclusion.”

In 2010 and 2011, New York authorities discovered the remains of 11 people along the suburban Long Island Beach Highway. Shannon Gilbert, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Burns, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

Authorities initially arrived in Gilgo Beach to search for missing Gilbert, a 23-year-old sex worker from New Jersey. He was meeting a client in Oak Beach, Long Island, in May 2010 when he made a crazy 911 call that someone was trying to kill him.

A few months later, a police officer and his dead dog were searching for his body in a nearby bush on Ocean Parkway when they came across the remains of a different woman. Within days, three more bodies were found, all within walking distance of each other. They were called “Gilgo Four”.

Waterman was the youngest of the first four bodies to be found floating in Barlap about 500 feet away in December 2010. The 22-year-old was last seen alive on June 6, 2010, on a Holiday Inn Express in Haupaug, New York. She was a mother and her daughter died when she was 3 years old.

In 2020, on the 10th anniversary of the discovery of the first victims, Waterman’s daughter Lily said she wished she could tell her mother that she loved him but unfortunately knew “I can’t bring her back.”

“I never said those words,” Lily Waterman told CBS’s “48 Hours.”

Maureen Brainard-Burns, 25, was working as an escort in New York City when she went missing in June 2007. Melissa Barthelemy went missing on July 24, 2009. A few weeks after the disappearance, Barthelemy’s 15-year-old sister was terrified by a threatening phone call from a man believed to be Melissa’s killer.

Amber Costello, 27, went missing on September 2010. His roommate, Dave Schiller, reminded “48 Hours” that he was “an amazing person.” He was last seen meeting a client from his Long Island apartment.

Police later found the skull of 20-year-old prostitute Taylor, whose torso was found in a forest in Manorville shortly after she went missing in 2003. Body parts found near Gilgo Beach were linked to another body found in Manorville in 2000. The identity of the victim was not found.

Gilbert’s body was found in December 2011, about 3 miles before the other 10 sets were discovered. The cause of his death is unknown, and police are not sure if he was killed in the killing, Newsday reported.

Gilbert’s family attorney has long argued that former Suffolk County Police Commissioner James Burke worked to keep the FBI away from preliminary investigations in order to cover up his alleged drug-fuel party with sex workers in the neighborhood.

Burke has denied the allegations. In 2016, Christopher Loeb was sentenced to 46 months in prison after being convicted of assault, an admitted heroin addict who entered his police SUV outside his home and stole a duffel bag containing sex toys, cigars and a pornographic DVD, New York. . The Times reported.

In 2021, Thomas Spota, Suffolk County’s top prosecutor and his accomplice Christopher McPartland were also convicted of conspiracy to hide evidence of assault and to protect the former police chief.

Gilbert Family Attorney John Gray told Gadget Clock Digital Thursday, “You’re not going to appoint a head of the prostitution investigation, a man who wants to have a lot of fun with prostitutes himself.” “When you do that, his mental state, his moral state – which was zero – dominates the police department and that was the reason for so much delay and bad work at that time.”

Gray told Gadget Clock Digital that his theory remains that a group of murderers was responsible, and in particular that Dr. Peter Hackett, a former Oak Beach resident who previously served as head of the Suffolk County Emergency Medical Service, should be responsible for Gilbert’s death.

CBS News previously reported that Gilbert’s mother claimed that Hackett had called her to say that she had seen Shannon and had taken her home the morning she went missing. Hackett later said he spoke to the family only for support and never refused to treat Gilbert and was never charged.

Gray praised the new police commissioner for drawing new people to the Suffolk County Authority with a free mind from the pollution that has spread year after year and tapping experts from other departments.

“Shannon’s family is satisfied, and therefore, quite optimistic that this new development will basically take down the pieces of the board where we will eventually arrest the killers,” Gilbert said.

Mack, a Philadelphia-based prostitute, was identified in 2020 by advanced DNA technology led by former Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart. At a press conference, Hart showed a picture with the initials of a belt, which shows an HM or WH, depending on the angle, an item he said was handled by the suspect and did not belong to the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.