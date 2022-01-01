NY Positivity Rate Down Sharply – Gadget Clock





COVID circumstances and hospitalizations proceed to enhance shortly in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul stated Sunday, with positivity charges falling sharply from the place they’d been even just a few days in the past.

“The COVID forecast is bettering … the COVID clouds are parting,” Hochul stated throughout a winter storm briefing upstate. “General, the prognosis, the forecast, for COVID is way brighter than it had been earlier than.”

Whereas official each day numbers weren’t out but as of her midday briefing, the governor stated greater than 400,000 exams have been administered Saturday and the positivity price was about 13%. Only one week in the past, on the same variety of exams, the positivity price was virtually 20%.

Indicators are bettering throughout the board in New York Metropolis, she stated, however not bettering as shortly upstate. Deaths, the final word lagging COVID indicator, are nonetheless excessive as properly.

Simply this week, greater than 1,000 individuals have died of COVID within the state.