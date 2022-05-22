NY Regents on a slow march to zero graduation standards





As soon as once more, the state Board of Regents is utilizing the pandemic as an excuse for reducing high-school graduation necessities: letting college students extra simply attraction failing scores on Regents exams by means of the top of this college 12 months.

Seniors should rating a 65 or larger to cross Regents exams in no less than 5 topic areas to earn a highschool diploma. Now youngsters with failing scores of no less than 50 can attraction.

This follows one 12 months when the exams have been canceled and the requirement waived solely and a second with drastically eased necessities.

And a few regents need the exit exams junked endlessly, arguing that the exams disproportionately “hurt” minority and deprived college students — which means, they expose the truth that they haven’t gotten a high quality training.

Heck, one principal complained to Chalkbeat: “Regardless that the exams will probably be simpler to cross, college students nonetheless will face stress to rating effectively above a 50.” Worse, he wasn’t “positive what the state is hoping to accomplish by having the Regents exams in any respect.” Um, making certain that a New York high-school diploma isn’t nugatory?

The folks in command of training within the Empire State, and all too many all through the system, are doing their finest to maintain everybody at midnight about their failures. Is it any surprise that households and college students are leaving the general public college system in droves?