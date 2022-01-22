NY Wagers on Pace to Crush Records – Gadget Clock





Cellular sports activities betting seems to be exploding in New York, with greater than $600 million in wagers within the first 9 days after launch, the state’s Gaming Fee mentioned.

From the Jan. 8 launch via Jan. 16, the combination deal with, or complete quantity wager, was about $603.1 million.

“We now have been happy with the deal with, which signifies curiosity in cell sports activities wagering and accessibility to the licensed suppliers,” a spokesman mentioned in an announcement Saturday.

These numbers recommend New York might be on monitor to break nationwide data shortly. New Jersey set the nationwide report for sports activities betting final October with $1.3 billion in wagers.

The early New York figures additionally do not embody one operator, BetMGM, which did not launch operations till Jan. 17.

With gross gaming income from cell sports activities betting taxed at 51%, the early outcomes already portend $20 million or extra in tax proceeds for the state.