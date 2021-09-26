NY weighs in on what the National Guard uses to replace non-vaccinated health care workers
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering calling in the National Guard and recruiting medical professionals from other states to meet staff shortages in hospitals and other facilities as the prospect grows that thousands of health care workers will die by the state deadline. will not complete. Mandatory vaccination.
In a statement released on Saturday, the governor’s office said Ms Hochul was planning an executive order declaring a state of emergency that would allow “qualified health care professionals, recent graduates, retired persons, licensed in other states or countries.” and will allow the former to practice health care professionals to practice in New York State.”
Other options, the statement said, include calling on medically trained National Guard members to provide care and working with the federal government to deploy disaster medical support teams run by the Department of Health and Human Services. .
New York State is one of the first major testing bases in the health care sector thanks to strong vaccination orders running nationwide. California and Maine also set vaccination deadlines for health care workers. President Biden has said his administration will issue a national vaccination mandate that will eventually affect the nearly 17 million health care workers in hospitals and other institutions that accept Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.
Hospital and nursing home workers in New York are required to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 11:59 p.m. Monday, while workers in home care, hospice and other adult care facilities are required to do so by October 7. Will happen. , according to state rules and a mandate issued by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Aug. 16.
State vaccination figures show that, as of Wednesday, 16 percent of the state’s nearly 450,000 hospital workers, or about 70,000, were not fully vaccinated. Statistics show that even 15 percent of workers in skilled nursing facilities and 14 percent of adult care facilities have not been fully vaccinated, representing another 25,000 or more workers.
Eileen Toback, executive director of the New York Professional Nurses Union, which represents 1,500 nurses in Manhattan and supports the vaccine mandate, said she appreciated that Ms. Hochul was trying to address potential staffing shortages. But Ms Toback criticized the state for releasing the plan only 48 hours before thousands of health care workers lost their jobs.
“This can be devastating, especially when the staff of hospitals only need accurate numbers,” Ms Toback said. “There’s no fat on that bone.”
Ms Toback said about 5 percent of her union’s members have not been vaccinated. “I believe that a lot of illiterate workers, not just nurses, are relying on the fact that they are so essential that they will not be terminated, and they are catching up,” she said.
The governor’s office said workers terminated because they refuse vaccinations are not eligible for unemployment insurance unless they provide a doctor-approved request for medical accommodation.
Announcing New York’s determination to enforce its deadline, Ms. Hochul said, “We are still in the fight against COVID to protect our loved ones, and we need to fight with every tool at our disposal. Is.” He also commended the vast majority of state health care workers for vaccination and urged “all remaining health care workers who are now unaffiliated to do so so that they can continue to provide care.”
The Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents about 140 health systems and 55 nursing homes, did not issue a response to the governor’s plan, but has supported a deadline for health care workers’ vaccinations, indicating that staff deficiency can be managed.
Balboni, executive director of the Greater New York Health Care Facilities Association, which represents about 80 nursing homes in the metropolitan area, praised the governor’s effort to vaccinate more health care workers, but spoke about staffing shortages. expressed concern.
“It’s a paradox, in that trying to protect residents and staff you don’t have enough people to provide services and you can put people in danger,” said Mr. Balboni.
Ms Toback said retirees and others can play a role in helping to address the shortfall, as she did at the start of the pandemic. But she said replacement workers were no substitute for veteran nurses who have worked “13 shifts a month, each month, for years” at the same hospital.
“Nurses have gone through a lot – they are burned out – and although we appreciate the need to get through this pandemic, it is just killing people when they are down,” Ms Toback said.
Northwell Health, which operates 19 hospitals in the state, said in a statement that it wants to “reassure the public that patient care will not be affected” by the mandate and that it is working on contingency plans to meet staff needs. was doing.
Unaffiliated employees of Northwell Health have been notified that they may be terminated if they do not receive at least the first dose of the vaccine by the deadline, the statement said.
“We are hopeful that we will soon be able to provide fully vaccinated staff to our patients and the communities we serve,” the statement said.
Michael Levenson contributed reporting.
