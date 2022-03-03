NYC anti-Asian hate crime suspect nabbed after NY Public Library security recognized him from Fox footage



Eagle-eye security guards at Manhattan’s New York Public Library identified him from Fox’s new coverage and called police and arrested a suspected hate crime attacker accused of hunting seven Asian Americans in New York City, authorities said Thursday.

The New York Police Department said 28-year-old Steven Jazon was arrested Wednesday and charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of attempted assault, one count of aggravated assault and one count of harassment. New York Public Library (NYPL) security guard Roshanta Williams was arrested after she was identified while watching police footage circulated on Fox5 New York, NYPL Lieutenant Elmiral Sefas told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday.

Cephas saw the same footage and agreed that it was one of their regular patrons. He left shortly after, at NYPL’s Stavros Nearcos Foundation Library, Fifth Avenue and West 40th Street.

“We were waiting for him to come in. He actually came yesterday and we saw him at the door. I saw him upstairs.[he] Went to the elevator, “said Sefas, who has worked for the library for 22 years.” I followed him on camera to see where he went. He went to the seventh floor, got down, went to the bathroom, and locked himself in, as he usually does. “

Zajonc visited the library six to seven times a week and often went to the seventh-floor rooftop and locked himself in the bathroom of a single stall, then changed his shoes, took out his laptop, and was “really comfortable,” said Cephas, 53.

“I called 911 and they came and in a few minutes we were all upstairs. I knocked on the door and in a few minutes he came out and they arrested him,” Sefas continued.

Zajonc appeared surprised, but remained largely silent without informing the police of his name and information. “Then they took him out.”

“It looks great,” Cephas said. “I’m glad he can’t hurt anyone else. A lesser man on the street can do what he did.”

Iris Weinshall, NYPL’s chief operating officer, said in a statement on Wednesday that he was “very proud (but not surprised) of their quick thinking and good work.”

“The most challenging task for our guards, especially in the current situation, is to keep our branches safe and to welcome all New Yorkers,” he said. “They do it extremely well every day, but today they have gone up and out to help the NYPD keep our roads safe.”

The NYPD reported that investigators from the department’s Hate Crimes Task Force were looking for a man accused of assaulting seven Asian or Asian-American victims in Manhattan on Tuesday – without saying a word and without any prior discussion with them.

Zajonc has been accused of carrying out his attacks against women between the ages of 19 and 57 and lasting only more than two hours, usually by punching them in the face or body or elbows.

The home address Zajonc gave to police was for a homeless shelter on East 32nd Street

Hours before the NYPD released its latest crime statistics, the type of anti-Asian attack was announced, which increased the hate crime by 200% year-on-year from February 21 to February 27. Week period, 2021 compared to the two. There have been 85 reports so far in 2022, compared to 35 recorded in the same period last year, the NYPD said.