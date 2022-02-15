NYC attempted murder suspect released from Rikers due to ‘sympathetic’ Manhattan DA’s office: lawyer



The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office was “sympathetic” to the suspect in the attempted murder of several assailants on New York City’s infamous Rykers Island prison and assisted in an agreement that allowed the alleged gunman to be released electronically.

Darius Mungin, 20, has been charged with attempted murder in the August 30 shooting outside a Manhattan deli. Court documents say he and a co-defendant had an argument with a 45-year-old man who gave him a knife. They pulled out a gun and responded, and the 45-year-old was shot in the chest. An 81-year-old man was shot in the leg in a roadside barber shop.

Mungin, who was arrested about two months later, has been held on Rykers Island since October. His defense lawyer, Brian Kennedy, told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday that he has since been “repeatedly victimized in six separate incidents of violence.” In one instance in late November, 12 prisoners attacked him.

“The videos were awesome,” Kennedy told Gadget Clock Digital. “They just showed that the amendments have lost all control of the Rikers. Basically, they left it in the hands of the prisoners to run the jail. And Mr. Mungin is not a gangster. And all those who attacked him were gang members.”

Footage from the Nov. 28 incident showed detainees beating Mungin until he was unconscious. Kennedy said no correctional officer had stopped to intervene. He played the video in front of Manhattan Administrative Judge Ellen Biben and the Correctional Department was called to court.

“They punched him, pushed him, kicked him in the head, used whatever was available – this hard milk crate, baking pan, tablet, whatever, and literally beat him and then maybe there for four to five minutes.” Left. ” Dr. Kennedy. “Then when they worked with him, they dragged him into a vestibule and then told him to fix it up. And then the corrector stood for about four minutes before touching him and making sure he still had pulse.”

Kennedy said the correctional department took Mungin into protective custody after the incident, but his client was then physically threatened and told to return to the public.

“My client was threatened when he was in defensive custody, which was not very defensive,” Kennedy said. “He was physically threatened again, and he thought he was unsafe there.”

In December, he was attacked again, and was able to survive, despite being stabbed almost four times.

“I had conversations and discussions with the DA’s office, and we reviewed the videos together, and the DA was very sympathetic to the situation Mr. Mungin was in,” Kennedy said. “We discussed a lower bail package, something that could meet his family.”

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Christine Bailey told the court that prosecutors are working with Kennedy on a bail reduction package for Mungin, court transcripts have been reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital Show. Judge Ann Scherzer approved the package, which reduced Mungin’s bail from $ 500,000 to $ 100,000.

His family posted 10% of that amount, and he was released on 8 February on electronic surveillance. His next court date is March, Kennedy said. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that its prosecutors learned more about the attack on Mungin during a court hearing last year and agreed that they described it as a unique security risk for Rickers. Therefore, a bail package was put forward which was sufficient to ensure his return to court, the office said.

“Most of the Rickers are there for serious crimes, including Mr. Mungin, but they should never be the victims of such violence and chaos because we are better off as a society,” Kennedy said. “I think we should give people a chance to be free without being frightened, beaten, stabbed.”

Kennedy also criticized what he described as “gross mismanagement of the best reigns in Rickers.” The attorney said last year was one of the most dangerous for detainees at Rickers.

Kennedy said: “The Department of Corrections needs a complete overhaul. I think people of all mentalities and people of all stripes and persuasions agree that the Rikers are a mess.” “And when you have up to one-third of the correctional officers don’t show up to work and leave the prisoners to run the prison and the worst is that those prisoners were usually gang-linked prisoners who reigned supreme, you’re going to do it with violence and chaos.”

Reached via Gadget Clock Digital, the correctional department said it had identified those responsible for the November attack on Mungin and was seeking re-arrest and trial.

“In my six weeks in this department, I have seen horrendous deficits starting under the previous administration, when this happened,” NYC Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement Monday. “I am committed to addressing these systematic failures to hold accountable those who commit heinous acts in our prisons and to ensure that our facilities are managed in a safe and humane manner.”