NYC boy, 15, charged with murder in shooting death of woman, 11: police



NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York Metropolis authorities on Monday arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with murder in connection with the shooting death of an 11-year-old woman close to Westchester Avenue in the Bronx.

The New York Police Division (NYPD) informed Gadget Clock Digital that {the teenager} additionally confronted two expenses of suspected murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. Authorities are looking for the second suspect.

Police responded to a report of a shooting simply earlier than 5pm ET on 1015 Fox Avenue on Monday.

Violent crime is on the rise in 2022, following earlier unprecedented murders

Two male suspects on a scooter chased an unidentified man who tried to enter a constructing on Fox Avenue on foot. The suspects opened fireplace as they handed an unidentified man on their scooter, hitting an 11-year-old sufferer named Kihara Te throughout the course of.

A video posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers reveals two suspects driving a scooter off a sidewalk on Fox Avenue. The suspect in the again of the scooter, carrying a black sweatshirt, was seen firing from a handgun whereas the opposite suspect, carrying a grey sweatshirt, was driving.

NYC Crime: One man was stabbed to death after preventing in the suburbs of Celeb-Packed Greenwich Village, police say.

“She was all the things,” Khaira’s mom, Yahya Gomez, informed the New York Each day Information.

“He was humorous, outgoing, impolite, silly, cautious,” Gomez mentioned. “Like he was very cautious with all the things. Respectful. He stored an eye fixed on his child sister. She was a protector.”

Her father, Sopkini Te, informed the outlet that he wished individuals to recollect her as “a candy little woman … a sister, a lady, a cousin, a niece.”

“A loving woman, she was simply. Pleasant. Everybody is aware of her,” mentioned Te.

Kaihara was pronounced useless at Lincoln Hospital on Monday. There was a surveillance for younger prey on Tuesday night, in accordance with the outlet.

A Fb person wrote concerning the shooting, “I have never slept for the reason that incident with Khara Tie.” “I wander round in concern for my youngsters. It is unhappy that our youngsters usually are not protected in our personal group. As a substitute of worrying about metropolis bus fares, individuals in town needs to be anxious about getting all these scooters and automobiles with out license plates. Off the highway.” That is the best way it’s. “