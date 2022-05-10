NYC building fire caused by e-bike batteries, devices responsible for several fires in recent weeks



The battery of an e-bike was identified as the cause of a building fire in New York City, officials said Monday, the latest in a series of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries used to power electric bicycles and scooters.

The New York Fire Department said batteries were being charged inside a bicycle shop when the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. in a three-story compound occupancy building in Queens.

According to FDNY, the fire spread to the second floor of the building.

More than 100 firefighters responded and two were slightly injured and taken to a hospital. The fire was extinguished at 5:10 pm

E-bike batteries have been responsible for several fires across the city in recent weeks.

A May 2 fire at Sunset Park in Brooklyn was caused by lithium-ion batteries in an electric scooter repair business.

In April, e-bike batteries caused four fires in 24 hours, injuring several people, officials said.

FDNY recommends using only manufacturer-issued charging cords and disconnecting immediately when the battery is overheated and keeping away from combustibles.