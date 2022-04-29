World

NYC bystander stabbed by group outside club in Queens

24 hours ago
A 46-year-old man in New York City was beaten and stabbed when he tried to stop a fight between a group and a nightclub bouncer in Queens.

The group initially refused to enter El Pasillo when the man tried to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted and stabbed at 3:45 a.m. April 17, according to the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers.

The incident was captured on security video camera.

(New York Police Department Crime Stoppers)

NYC subway shooting suspect receives DNA swab from FBI, defense alarm goes off, prosecutors respond

(New York Police Department Crime Stoppers)

According to Fox 5 New York, the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and the suspects fled the scene.

Those with information on the attack have been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

