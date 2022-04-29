NYC bystander stabbed by group outside club in Queens



A 46-year-old man in New York City was beaten and stabbed when he tried to stop a fight between a group and a nightclub bouncer in Queens.

The group initially refused to enter El Pasillo when the man tried to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted and stabbed at 3:45 a.m. April 17, according to the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers.

The incident was captured on security video camera.

According to Fox 5 New York, the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and the suspects fled the scene.

Those with information on the attack have been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).