World

NYC career criminal freed after DA downgrades charge busted again for attack on sanitation worker

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC career criminal freed after DA downgrades charge busted again for attack on sanitation worker
Written by admin
NYC career criminal freed after DA downgrades charge busted again for attack on sanitation worker

NYC career criminal freed after DA downgrades charge busted again for attack on sanitation worker

A violent career criminal who had a felony robbery charge downgraded to a misdemeanor at the direction of embattled Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was nabbed for a random attack on a sanitation worker, court records show.

Christian Hall, 30, allegedly clocked the city worker in the face from behind in Chelsea on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

AP photo of Alvin Bragg, photo of Christian Hall.

AP photo of Alvin Bragg, photo of Christian Hall.
(AP / Craig Ruttle)

“The defendant attacked a uniformed New York City Department of Sanitation worker in an unprovoked assault while the victim was performing his routine duties,” prosecutor Megan Mers said Thursday at Hall’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on two counts of assault.

DON’T BUY THE HYPE: ‘ROGUE’ PROSECUTORS DRIVING VIOLENT CRIME SURGE, NOT GUNS: EXPERT

Mers added that Hall committed the alleged crime while he already had 19 open cases, 14 failures to appear and 10 active bench warrants.

The prosecutor highlighted a November 2021 case in which Hall allegedly entered a Manhattan building, slammed one victim to the ground and dragged him across the floor before pulling out a knife and threatening to stab a second victim. He’s charged with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor possession of a weapon in that attack.

Christian Hall

Judge Kevin McGrath ordered Hall held on $ 25,000 cash or bond in the latest case at the request of the prosecutor.

Mers did not mention Hall’s most recent prior bust on Jan. 6 for allegedly threatening an employee at a Chelsea TJ Maxx with a pair of shears.

READ Also  Oswego County DA Drops Sexual Harassment Case Against Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo – Gadget Clock

When the staffer tried to stop Hall from leaving the store with a haul of bedding, women’s shoes and bath supply products, he allegedly pulled out the scissors and barked “Don’t f — king touch me!” the criminal complaint says.

Cops arrested Hall for third-degree robbery, but prosecutors allegedly wrote up the complaint omitting details about the use of a weapon and the threat to the worker, the New York Post exclusively reported.

FORMER. PROSECUTORS CALL MANHATTAN DA’S SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES ‘DEFINITION OF INSANITY’

The arresting officer refused to sign the complaint until the language was added in, according to the newspaper.

But the robbery charge against Hall was still reduced to misdemeanor petit larceny in accordance with Bragg’s controversial “Day One” memo, and he was freed without bail.

Democratic candidate for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks to the press after casting his ballot in the New York City election in the Manhattan borough of New York, US, November 2, 2021.

Democratic candidate for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks to the press after casting his ballot in the New York City election in the Manhattan borough of New York, US, November 2, 2021.

In the Jan. 3 memo issued two days after Bragg took office, he ordered prosecutors to downgrade commercial robberies to petit larcenies if the brandishing of a knife or other weapon “does not create a genuine risk of physical harm.”

The soft-on-crime policies outlined in the memo drew widespread outrage, and the beleaguered DA was forced to reverse course in a letter issued to staff on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He wrote that commercial robberies committed “at knifepoint, or by other weapon that creates a risk of physical harm, will be charged as a felony.”

READ Also  Jan. 6 Committee Indicates It Will Ask Pence to Appear This Month – Gadget Clock

Cops, prosecutors and even defense lawyers hammered Bragg for the criminal-coddling agenda at a time when most categories of violent crime have surged in the city.

#NYC #career #criminal #freed #downgrades #charge #busted #attack #sanitation #worker

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  No Decision Yet Made On Times Square NYE – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment