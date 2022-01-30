NYC child attacked: Video captures man violently assault toddler inside Manhattan restaurant



MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera attacking a toddler inside a restaurant in Manhattan.

According to authorities, the frightening incident happened on Saturday around 5:40 p.m. inside a restaurant on Seventh Avenue.

Police say they received a call for a small child attacked. Upon further investigation, they found that the male suspect entered the restaurant with the small child.

Surveillance video shows the man strike the child, causing the toddler to fall to the ground.

The man then puts the child in a stroller and leave the location on foot in unknown direction.

Police the suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

