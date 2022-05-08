NYC church swarmed by pro-abortion protesters: ‘I’m killing the babies’



Activists arrived at the basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday morning, just a few feet away from a group of anti-abortion protesters, who usually walk to a planned parenting site near the church on the first Saturday of each month. On WNYW-TV.

“I’m killing kids!” A protester screamed as he walked around the doll in a one-piece bathing suit.

A pro-abortion defendant was photographed holding a sign that read, “Abortion is a gift.” Another sign said, “RIP Jesus, killed by ‘Oak’ Deadbeat Father.”

Several life-long protesters were seen standing outside the church.

“We are proud to see members of our Catholic Caucus CatholicNYRC Stand up for their faith and for the fundamental rights of all unborn Americans, “said the New York Young Republican Club. Tweet.

The abortion protest comes just days after the Supreme Court suggested in a leaked document that Rowe v. Wade is on the brink of injury by the court, sparking a nationwide outcry from abortion supporters.

A pro-choice group called Ruth St. Us, a reference to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, has called on abortion supporters to protest in Catholic churches across the country over Mother’s Day weekend.

“Whether you are a ‘Catholic of choice’, a former Catholic, of any other faith or belief, acknowledge that the six extremists have come down to overthrow the Catholic Rock,” the group said. Tweet This week. Stand in the local Catholic Church or in the sun on May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike. “

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.