NYC Coronavirus: What’s closed on Broadway

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Many stages on Broadway have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with new backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, and particularly the more virulent omicron.

“It reflects that our protocols are working,” said Charlotte St. Martin, the head of the Broadway League. “The shows have their tests. If they have any positive test cases, they do not go on that night. And they’re very cautious, which is what allowed us to run for four months and serve 2.3 million theatergoers.”

More than half a dozen theaters are dark due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, including the announcement that “Jagged Little Pill” would close for good.

Still, the curtain is still rising for 25 plays and musicals, at least for now, while six others have canceled performances at least through Christmas.

St. Martin doesn’t expect the theater district to shut down completely as it did last year, but the cancellations are coming just as performers are getting back on their feet.

Here is what’s currently closed:

The Lion King

‘The Lion King’ announced on Tuesday that all matinee and evening performances from Tuesday through Sunday, December 26 are canceled. Performances are scheduled to resume on Monday, December 27.

Hamilton, Aladdin, Harry Potter

The hit musicals “Hamilton,” “Aladdin” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” announced Monday they were canceling all performances through Christmas.

“Hamilton” performances are canceled for the week, through at least December 26.

“Aladdin” is set to resume on December 26.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is expected to resume on Tuesday, December 28.

All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

“On behalf of everyone at ‘Hamilton,’ we apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause,” the production posted.

MJ the Musical, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill

“MJ the Musical,” the show about Michael Jackson that is still in previews, is canceled until December 27.

“Hadestown” announced late Monday that would also cancel all shows through December 27.

“Jagged Little Pill” announced later Monday evening it would close its doors for good amid the uncertainty and rise in cases.

Other shows and Off-Broadway

Other shows that have canceled at least one performance are “Six,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Tina,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Freestyle Love Supreme” and “Doubtfire.”

“Come From Away” canceled its Tuesday night performance once everyone was seated in the theatre.

The surge is also affecting off-Broadway productions such as “Little Shop of Horrors” and “STOMP.”

“At the end of the day, we’ll follow the science, and the science will say, ‘You need to shut down this performance,'” St. Martin said. “We anticipated that because they were telling us all along that if more people didn’t get their shots, that new variants would arrive and new variants would have cases. And guess what? It’s called omicron.”

The Broadway League launched a website, bwaytoday.com, where theatergoers can get up-to-date information on performances and cancellations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

