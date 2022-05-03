NYC COVID-19 cases, alert level rise



The COVID-19 warning level in New York City has been upgraded to “Medium”, the second-lowest of the four levels.

According to the state health department, citing data as of April 29, there have been 209.02 new cases per 100,000 people in the city in the last seven days.

The percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is increasing by 2.89% and last week, at 6.7 per 100,000 new hospital admissions.

Manhattan and Staten Island have the highest infection rates per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively.

Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York Tweet On Monday, the state had 26.13 cases of the virus daily for every 100,000 people and an average of 27.11 cases per 100,000 people compared to the previous seven days.

He noted that there were 5,107 new cases, 1,920 hospitalizations and 15 new deaths each day.

Data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center on Tuesday showed 8,136 new daily cases and 17 new deaths.

The Department of Health shows that in most cases in New York the submarine of omicron including BA.2, BA.2.12, BA.2.12.1 and BA.1.1.

Fox 5 said Monday that while the city is advising people to avoid crowd gatherings and wear masks in public indoor settings, New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he is not yet ready to reinstate the indoor mask mandate.

“As a matter of fact, for New Yorkers this means that they must be more vigilant than in the past few weeks. If you are at risk of serious illness due to age, underlying health conditions or not getting vaccinated.” Avoid gatherings, “Health Commissioner Dr Ashwin Bhasan said in a statement.