NYC COVID Omicron Update: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ pausing performances until June

NYC COVID Omicron Replace: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ pausing performances until June



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The newest Broadway present to pause in the course of the omicron variant is “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which is able to stage its closing efficiency on Sunday — and never return until June.

And when the favored present resumes, it can achieve this within the smaller Belasco Theater.

We’re excited to share that Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird will probably be transferring to the Belasco Theatre on Wednesday, June 1. Our closing efficiency on the Shubert Theatre will probably be this Sunday, January 16. pic.twitter.com/xgfiGpJtOO — To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway (@mockingbirdbway) January 12, 2022

The present occupant of that theater, “Lady from the North Nation,” is itself quickly closing Jan. 23, and guarantees “a return engagement this spring is within the works.”

The reveals are following the mannequin of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which introduced earlier this month that it might shut Jan. 10 with plans to reopen March 15.

5 Broadway reveals determined to shut sooner than anticipated in December, and now three extra have paused performances in the course of the historically gradual winter months, hoping to renew later this yr.

A number of reveals canceled performances round Christmas, whereas others — together with “Jagged Little Capsule,” “Ideas of a Coloured Man,” Ain’t Too Proud” and “Waitress” — have introduced they had been closing for good.

Masks and vaccine necessities for these attending Broadway reveals has been prolonged by means of a minimum of the top of April.

ALSO READ | Iconic Broadway theater being lifted 30 toes above Occasions Sq.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant signs: what to know even in case you are vaccinated

New York Metropolis COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a Information Tip or Query