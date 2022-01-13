World

NYC COVID Omicron Update: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ pausing performances until June

18 hours ago
NYC COVID Omicron Update: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' pausing performances until June
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The newest Broadway present to pause in the course of the omicron variant is “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which is able to stage its closing efficiency on Sunday — and never return until June.

And when the favored present resumes, it can achieve this within the smaller Belasco Theater.

The present occupant of that theater, “Lady from the North Nation,” is itself quickly closing Jan. 23, and guarantees “a return engagement this spring is within the works.”

The reveals are following the mannequin of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which introduced earlier this month that it might shut Jan. 10 with plans to reopen March 15.

5 Broadway reveals determined to shut sooner than anticipated in December, and now three extra have paused performances in the course of the historically gradual winter months, hoping to renew later this yr.

A number of reveals canceled performances round Christmas, whereas others — together with “Jagged Little Capsule,” “Ideas of a Coloured Man,” Ain’t Too Proud” and “Waitress” — have introduced they had been closing for good.

Masks and vaccine necessities for these attending Broadway reveals has been prolonged by means of a minimum of the top of April.

