NYC crime: 2 people fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; 3 suspects sought



MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting that left two people dead in Midtown Manhattan.

It happened at 12:13 p.m. inside 350 West 37th Street, near 9th Avenue.

The gunfire erupted during what may have been a recording session.

Two people were struck by bullets: one in the head, another in the back.

Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The NYPD is looking for three men who fled the scene.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

The violence unfolded just a few blocks from an NYPD precinct, so police responded in seconds.

But the active crime scene outside the building was an alarming sight for area residents.

