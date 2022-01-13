World

NYC crime: 3 wounded after gunfire erupts in rental hall in Canarsie, Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) — Gunfire throughout an occasion at a rental hall in the Canarsie part of Brooklyn left three folks injured.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the top throughout an occasion on the East 92nd Avenue location at round 3:50 a.m. Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital in vital situation.

Two different folks, a person and a lady, arrived at Kings County Hospital quickly after. They have been each shot in the legs and are steady.

Detectives are wanting into whether or not they have been additionally shot on the occasion.

An unknown gunman fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

