NYC crime: 4-year-old boy punched in head in Times Square, mother takes suspect down



TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — A man was arrested after he allegedly punched a 4-year-old boy in the head in a random attack in Manhattan Thursday.

Babacar Mbaye approached a 43-year-old Rafaela Rivera her two children around 3:20 p.m. in Time Square, according to police.

Rafaela Rivera said they just finished a photoshoot for her son, Angel Rivera, and were taking a walk to enjoy the weather when she noticed Mbaye walking oddly towards them.

“I heard a smack like somebody got hit in the head with a bottle. I turn around and the baby is screaming hollering and crying,” Rafaela Rivera said.

According to police, that smack was from Mbaye swinging a closed fist at the boy, striking him in the head.

“The guy was walking weird and I was looking at him and I fell down on my head,” Angel Rivera said.

That’s when Rafaela sprang into action and tried to take down Mbaye.

I was grabbing toward him and said ‘hey you just hit my son’, “Rafaela Rivera said. “I grabbed him harder and we both went down. He was on top of me and I was not letting go.”

Officers arrived as Rivera was holding Mbaye down.

Rafaela says Angel’s head is a little red where he was struck but that he’s okay.

I didn’t think it would happen,” Rafaela Rivera said. “We did even take the subway because of everything going on in the subway we took a cab.”

Mbaye has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

