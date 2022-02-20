World

NYC crime: 4-year-old boy punched in head in Times Square, mother takes suspect down

26 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC crime: 4-year-old boy punched in head in Times Square, mother takes suspect down
Written by admin
NYC crime: 4-year-old boy punched in head in Times Square, mother takes suspect down

NYC crime: 4-year-old boy punched in head in Times Square, mother takes suspect down

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — A man was arrested after he allegedly punched a 4-year-old boy in the head in a random attack in Manhattan Thursday.

Babacar Mbaye approached a 43-year-old Rafaela Rivera her two children around 3:20 p.m. in Time Square, according to police.

Rafaela Rivera said they just finished a photoshoot for her son, Angel Rivera, and were taking a walk to enjoy the weather when she noticed Mbaye walking oddly towards them.

“I heard a smack like somebody got hit in the head with a bottle. I turn around and the baby is screaming hollering and crying,” Rafaela Rivera said.
According to police, that smack was from Mbaye swinging a closed fist at the boy, striking him in the head.

“The guy was walking weird and I was looking at him and I fell down on my head,” Angel Rivera said.

That’s when Rafaela sprang into action and tried to take down Mbaye.

I was grabbing toward him and said ‘hey you just hit my son’, “Rafaela Rivera said. “I grabbed him harder and we both went down. He was on top of me and I was not letting go.”

Officers arrived as Rivera was holding Mbaye down.

Rafaela says Angel’s head is a little red where he was struck but that he’s okay.

I didn’t think it would happen,” Rafaela Rivera said. “We did even take the subway because of everything going on in the subway we took a cab.”

Mbaye has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

READ Also  Macron Answers Covid Vaccine Questions on TikTok and Instagram

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#NYC #crime #4yearold #boy #punched #Times #Square #mother #takes #suspect

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Fires Continue to Ravage Greece Amid Europe’s Protracted Heat Wave

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment