NYC crime: Burglars steal $10,000 cash from Brooklyn home

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) — New video shows two suspects breaking into a Brooklyn home, where they allegedly stole thousands of dollars.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near Avenue I and East 49th Street in the Flatlands neighborhood.

Police say the suspects broke in through a window. Clear surveillance video shows them walking through the place.

The burglars made off with more than $10,000 in cash, two cameras and two watches.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help tracking down the thieves.

Call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

