World

NYC crime: February statistics show 60% increase overall, 73% in subway system

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC crime: February statistics show 60% increase overall, 73% in subway system
Written by admin
NYC crime: February statistics show 60% increase overall, 73% in subway system

NYC crime: February statistics show 60% increase overall, 73% in subway system

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — The crime statistics for New York City are out, and they’re staggering, with overall crime up nearly 60% compared to this time last year.

Nicole Robinson waited for her uptown train Thursday night, 16 feet from the edge of the platform. And she wasn’t alone.

“I don’t feel safe anymore. I really don’t feel safe. I would rather take the bus for two hours, versus taking the train for 45 minutes,” subway rider Nicole Robinson said.

Despite the NYPD’s stepped-up enforcement, many New Yorkers are still deeply worried about crime, both in the subways and on the streets.

Last month, overall crime in New York went up 59% over the same period in 2021.

Crime is being led by felony assault, up 22%, and robbery, up 56%. Grand larceny jumped by 79% and auto theft more than doubled.

A child punched in the head in Times Square, a woman in Queens assaulted with a hammer, and Christina Lee, murdered in Chinatown. All of the incidents were random, senseless and unprovoked attacks.

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says it’s alarming.

“We’re in different times, now. This is not a spike. It’s not a trend. We’re in a crime surge right now,” Boyce said.

Chief Boyce credits officers for making arrests but blames prosecutors and judges for downgrading crimes.

“They’re downgrading crimes to misdemeanor status and then letting them out,” he said. “You can’t hold anybody under the bail reform laws for misdemeanors.”

READ Also  Rep. Rosendale introduces bill to block military assistance to Ukraine until US border is secured

But Boyce and other experts stress there are other factors. The city’s inability to manage the crisis of homelessness and mental illness has made the streets and the trains less safe.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams promised last month to turn it around. And while transit crime soared by 73%, arrests in transit went up 64% just last week.

RELATED | Alarming increase in transit crimes despite new initiative underground

“Nothing happens overnight in New York. But I think with the proper resources, yeah, I think it’s a possibility,” said subway rider Peter Brill when asked if crime could turn around.

The number of shootings skyrocketed in January, but last month it leveled-off.

That needs to happen in the transit system before most New Yorkers begin to feel safer.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#NYC #crime #February #statistics #show #increase #subway #system

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Wake for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment