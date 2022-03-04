NYC crime jumps 58% – with hate crimes leading the uptick – as top cop insists: ‘New Yorkers deserve better’



New York City Mayor Eric Adams stressed Friday that Big Apple will “defeat crime.” Recent police statistics show that almost all types of criminal activity – including subway and hate crime – increased in February.

The New York Police Department released its crime statistics for the month of February late Thursday, showing a 58.7% increase in overall crime compared to February 2021. “Each major index increased in the crime segment in February 2022,” the NYPD said.

“New Yorkers deserve better.” – NYPD Commissioner Kichant Sewell

The NYPD identifies seven major indicator crimes: murder, rape, robbery, criminal assault, theft, grand larceny and grand larceny auto.

NYPD Commissioner Kichant L. “The department has come a long way over the decades – and has invested heavily in the communities it serves – to fall behind by any measure,” Sewell said in a prepared statement. “New Yorkers deserve better.”

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated press conference on Friday, Adams – who was sworn in as mayor just two months ago – said city offices were “implementing our plan and we’re going to defeat crime.”

Joseph Giacalon, an associate professor at John J. College of Criminal Justice in New York City, says the latest crime figures – which come just over two months after Adams took office – “do not bode well for his plan.”

Adams has unveiled a number of plans for the city, including a subway and a “blueprint to end gun violence” and the NYPD has launched a 90-day gun violence prevention plan.

“I’m just asking … about the implementation of the plan,” said Giacalon, a retired NYPD member. “If they don’t get their hands on this, like yesterday, it will get out of control.”

Look at the numbers

Hate crime

Hate crimes rose 189% overall last month compared to February 2021, with anti-Semitic crimes leading a surprising 409% increase, the NYPD said.

There were 56 anti-Semitic attacks in February 2022, compared to 11 reported in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the NYPD said the number of anti-Asian attacks increased by 125% year-on-year from 4 reports in February 2021 to 9 last month. And biased offenses against black people have doubled, from 8 to 16, police said.

The NYPD arrested Steven Jazonk, 28, on Sunday night for allegedly randomly attacking seven Asian-American women.

Zajonc has been accused of carrying out his attacks against women between the ages of 19 and 57 and lasting only more than two hours, usually by punching them in the face or body or elbows. In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. “

Subway crime continues

Subway crimes have made headlines in recent months and months, with occasional unprovoked attacks and killings in transit systems.

Transit crime increased 73.3% in February 2022, with 182 incidents reported compared to 105 crimes in February 2021, police said.

Subway crime alone increased by 205.6% from February 21 to February 27, police said.

In one more notable example, on February 24, a New York City health department research scientist was returning home from work and entering a Queens subway station when he was attacked with a hammer by a stranger.

The victim, 57, suffered serious injuries, and suffered a broken skull and a brain hemorrhage. His attacker was eventually charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault.

Earlier, on February 21, a 43-year-old woman was assaulted by a stranger who, after denying her progress, sprayed human feces all over her face and upper body inside a Bronx subway station. The suspect was arrested but released without bail. According to multiple local reports, he was immediately re-arrested in late 2021 for hate crimes in Brooklyn.

And in January, 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go was standing on a subway platform inside Manhattan’s Times Square subway station when a stranger pushed her in front of an oncoming train and killed her. The suspect has been charged with murder.

Extensive subway crime is far from Mayor Adams’ implementation plan, effective February 21, in an effort to restructure transit system security and safety practices. The goal of the Zero-Tolerance Program is to provide services to the homeless and those suffering from mental health problems, and to target, turnstile-jumper and criminal opportunists.

But the problem remains. On the day the program began, at least two people were assaulted in the subway system.

Shooting is off, everything else is over

Grand Larseni auto – or car theft – and Grand Larseni – theft of an item worth more than $ 1,000 – the index topped the list in terms of crime growth in February. Grand Larseni Auto jumped 104.7% year on year, while Grand Lurseni grew 79.2%, police said.

Meanwhile, homicides increased 10.3%, from 29 in February 2021 to 32 last month, and criminal attacks increased 22.3%, police said. According to the NYPD, there were 134 rapes last month, an increase of 35.4% over the 99 reported in February 2021. Robbery has increased by 56%.

On Friday, Mayor Adams said Police Commissioner Sewell would soon deploy a new version of an NYPD anti-unit, once he felt officers were “properly trained.”

“We’re going to get it right,” he said. “And we’re not going to do that based on others’ schedules.”