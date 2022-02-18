NYC crime: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing breakdancer on Brooklyn-bound subway train



WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing another man who was breakdancing on a subway train in Manhattan Wednesday.

Police say 44-year-old Lateef Coleman is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The stabbing happened after 2 p.m. at the 14th Street and 3rd Avenue subway station, where authorities say the victim was breakdancing when he was stabbed twice in the leg and once in the arm.

Police say Coleman got off the train at the First Avenue subway station, while the victim stayed on the train and got off at the Bedford station in Williamsburg.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

It remains unclear what led to the stabbing, and the incident remains under investigation.

It’s the latest incident to happen in the transit system that has been dogged by violence so far this year.

Last month, Michelle Go was fatally pushed in front of an oncoming train by a homeless at the Times Square station.

Transit crime is up 65% this year, with 267 incidents so far compared to 167 last year.

On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan to deal with homelessness and crime in the New York City subway system.

———-

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo