World

NYC crime: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing breakdancer on Brooklyn-bound subway train

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC crime: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing breakdancer on Brooklyn-bound subway train
Written by admin
NYC crime: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing breakdancer on Brooklyn-bound subway train

NYC crime: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing breakdancer on Brooklyn-bound subway train

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing another man who was breakdancing on a subway train in Manhattan Wednesday.

Police say 44-year-old Lateef Coleman is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The stabbing happened after 2 p.m. at the 14th Street and 3rd Avenue subway station, where authorities say the victim was breakdancing when he was stabbed twice in the leg and once in the arm.

Police say Coleman got off the train at the First Avenue subway station, while the victim stayed on the train and got off at the Bedford station in Williamsburg.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

It remains unclear what led to the stabbing, and the incident remains under investigation.

It’s the latest incident to happen in the transit system that has been dogged by violence so far this year.

Last month, Michelle Go was fatally pushed in front of an oncoming train by a homeless at the Times Square station.

Transit crime is up 65% this year, with 267 incidents so far compared to 167 last year.

On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan to deal with homelessness and crime in the New York City subway system.

———-
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

READ Also  Driver with learner's permit killed 10-year-old girl, injured woman in Far Rockaway, Queens


#NYC #crime #Man #arrested #allegedly #stabbing #breakdancer #Brooklynbound #subway #train

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment