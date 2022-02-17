World

NYC crime: Man stabbed in thigh on Brooklyn-bound L train; Police searching for suspect

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC crime: Man stabbed in thigh on Brooklyn-bound L train; Police searching for suspect
Written by admin
NYC crime: Man stabbed in thigh on Brooklyn-bound L train; Police searching for suspect

NYC crime: Man stabbed in thigh on Brooklyn-bound L train; Police searching for suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) — An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was stabbed while aboard an L train.

Police say the victim was stabbed by an unknown individual just after 2 p.m. at the 14th Street and 3rd Avenue subway station.

The victim was breakdancing on the train at the time and was stabbed twice in the leg and once in the arm.

The suspect got off the train at the 1st Avenue subway station and the victim stayed on the train and got off at the Bedford station in Williamsburg.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was said to be stable.

The suspect was described as a male in his 40s and is believed to be homeless.

It remains unclear what led to the stabbing.

The incident is under investigation.

Riders are concerned as subway crime has been on the rise over the past year.

“I don’t know what to think, I’m just in shock,” one rider said. “It’s scary, and it’s sad, I don’t know. I don’t know what to say.”

Mayor Eric Adams addressed subway crime on Thursday and said he’s going to be rolling out a plan Friday to help those with mental health issues on the subway system who are a danger to themselves and others.

TOP NEWS | NAACP calls for officers in viral NJ mall fight video to be disciplined

———-
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

READ Also  1 in 8 women will develop thyroid disorder

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#NYC #crime #Man #stabbed #thigh #Brooklynbound #train #Police #searching #suspect

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Russian Disinformation Targets Vaccines and the Biden Administration

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment