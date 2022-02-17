NYC crime: Man stabbed in thigh on Brooklyn-bound L train; Police searching for suspect



WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) — An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was stabbed while aboard an L train.

Police say the victim was stabbed by an unknown individual just after 2 p.m. at the 14th Street and 3rd Avenue subway station.

The victim was breakdancing on the train at the time and was stabbed twice in the leg and once in the arm.

The suspect got off the train at the 1st Avenue subway station and the victim stayed on the train and got off at the Bedford station in Williamsburg.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was said to be stable.

The suspect was described as a male in his 40s and is believed to be homeless.

It remains unclear what led to the stabbing.

The incident is under investigation.

Riders are concerned as subway crime has been on the rise over the past year.

“I don’t know what to think, I’m just in shock,” one rider said. “It’s scary, and it’s sad, I don’t know. I don’t know what to say.”

Mayor Eric Adams addressed subway crime on Thursday and said he’s going to be rolling out a plan Friday to help those with mental health issues on the subway system who are a danger to themselves and others.

