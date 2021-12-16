NYC crime: Off-duty NYPD officer wounded, suspect killed outside nightclub in Woodside, Queens



WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) — An off-duty police lieutenant was shot, and a suspect killed, during an apparent robbery attempt in the Woodside section of Queens.

It happened outside a nightclub near the intersection of 57th Street and Northern Boulevard at around 3:12 a.m. Thursday.

The officer was attending a concert by Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers at the La Boom nightclub.

“At some point the officer exits the club, where he is confronted by several armed individuals wearing masks,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “We believe these individuals were attempted to rob the officer, possibly of jewelry the officer was wearing.”

Moments later, gunfire was exchanged between the officer and “at least one of the perpetrators,” Shea said.

The off-duty officer was shot multiple times, in the leg, chest, wrist and grazed in the head.

“He is lucky to be alive,” said Shea, who credited FDNY EMS technicians with treating the officer at the scene and saving his life.

The officer is listed in critical but stable condition at Elmhurst Hospital.

The suspect was also shot in the chest and stomach and pronounced dead.

A gun was recovered at the scene. It has an extended magazine, which allows it to fire more shots than usual.

At least three other males, all armed and wearing ski masks, fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle.

Police called a large Level 3 mobilization as they searched for them. All three remain at large.

In an early morning news conference, the police commissioner asked for the public’s help tracking them down.

