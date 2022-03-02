NYC crime: Person of interest in custody after 7 Asian women attacked in Manhattan in 1 day



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — A person of interest is now in custody after he is accused of attacking seven Asian women across Manhattan earlier this week.

The 29-year-old Florida man was spotted at the New York Public Library on Wednesday morning by a librarygoer and police were called.

There was a bit of a standoff when he barricaded himself in a bathroom but was eventually taken into custody.

Charges against the unidentified suspect are pending.

All the incidents happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7:40 pm. on February 27, according to police.

The first victim, a 57-year-old woman, was outside of 110 Madison Avenue when a man approached her and struck her in the face with a closed fist, according to the police report. That woman suffered swelling to her cheek and a cut on her lip.

About 10 minutes later, the suspect is then thought to have punched a 25-year-old woman near Irving Place and East 17 Street. She also suffered swelling and a cut to the lip, according to the police report.

Around the same time, he struck another 25-year-old woman standing near 308 5th Avenue in the face and back of the arm before fleeing eastbound on Madison Avenue.

Just five minutes later the suspect punches a 21-year-old woman near 304 Park Avenue. She suffered pain in her mouth and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation, according to the police report.

ALSO READ | NYC grandmother’s death being reinvestigated as possible hate crime after rock attack

Then around 7:00 p.m., he elbowed a 19-year-old woman in the face near 32 Union Square East, according to the police report. She also suffered a laceration to the lip.

The suspect continued his attacks further south where he elbowed a 25-year-old woman in the mouth near the intersection of Houston Street and Mott Street. She suffered swelling to the face and a cut on the lip.

The final attack happened near Broadway and East 8th Street where he shoved a 20-year-old woman to the ground, according to police. He then fled west on East 8th Street.

The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating all seven incidents.

ALSO READ| Police searching for man who sexually abused a woman in her Sunset Park apartment building

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip